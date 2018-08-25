Cyclists' 1600km trek north to find cure

ADVENTURE: Ken Woods and his family prior to setting off on the nine-day Smiddy Challenge ride to Townsville.

DRIVEN by their own experiences with the scourge of cancer, a bunch of hearty cyclists have started on a nine-day ride to the state's north.

Fifty riders left Mater Private Hospital Springfield yesterday to embark on the 1600-kilometre Bottlemart Smiddy Challenge, in support of cancer research at the Mater Hospital.

Ipswich local Ken Woods has participated in the ride for the past five years in honour of his uncle and friends who've lost their lives to the disease.

He rolled out again for the 13th annual event on Friday, in honour of another of his uncles who tragically lost his battle with cancer in the past month.

His uncle left behind two ll-year-old twin children.

Mr Woods is part of a group of 34 riders with similar stories of loss, joining together for the Smiddy Challenge in honour of triathlete Adam Smiddy, who died from an aggressive melanoma in 2006, aged 26.

Mark Smoothy, dear friend of Adam Smiddy, founded Smiling for Smiddy in 2006 and said the team was just as excited to tackle this year's event, starting in Springfield for the first time.

"Riders, both new and old, are just as enthused this year as they have ever been and we are humbled to receive such a warm welcome when we make our way into each community," he said.

"Smiddy riders are like a family and together we ride in memory of our mate Adam and for all people touched by cancer, now and in the future.

"We can't thank the community enough for supporting us each year and helping us push the limits to raise more funds for cancer research at Mater."

It's a cause close to home for Mater Private Hospital Springfield, with Mater Cancer Care Centre Springfield enabling residents from surrounding areas to access chemotherapy and radiation therapy closer to home.

Since 2006, Smiling for Smiddy has raised $10 million for world-class research projects at Mater Research in areas of melanoma, prostate, breast and ovarian cancers.