LOPPED: Gatton's greenery chopped in morning blitz

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 10:09 AM
TRESS have been cut beyond "pruned" in Gatton's CBD.

This morning, early-risers could see a number of council workers cut down ivory curl and tulip wood trees near the zebra crossing outside Shoe Collections.

Shoe Collections employee Glen Kluck said the trees' leaves fell into the gutter of the shop's roof, which blocked the drain.

"They reach the awnings, the leaves fall in the gutter and they fill up with water and overflow into the shop, which floods the shop," Mr Kluck said.

"If it ever rains, the water flows into the shop and we have a hell of a mess."

Lockyer Valley Regional Council has been contacted for comment.

 

council cutting gardening gatton gatton cbd plant pruning shade trees
Gatton Star

