THE mauling death of a rare Lumholtz's tree-kangaroo on the Tablelands has triggered an urgent plea with residents to take responsibility for every creature in their households.

Tablelands Regional Council and the Tree-Kangaroo and Mammal Group have issued a warning after the marsupial's body was found on a property near Malanda.

"Young adult tree-roos, especially males, have to find their own territory and this may involve travel over long distances and increased time spent on the ground," Mayor Rod Marti said.

A male Lumholtz’s tree-kangaroo has been killed by a domestic dog on a property near Malanda. Photo: A. Shima

"During this time they are more vulnerable to vehicle strike and dog attacks.

"There have 22 reports of dog attacks on tree-roos over the last nine years but we know this is not a true representation of the total number."

Cr Marti said the vast majority of attacks had been carried out by domestic animals and even if tree-roos escaped, they would likely die from injuries and stress.

"This species is special to our region and we need to make sure we're doing the best we can to protect them," he continued.

"Remember to always walk your dog on a lead, or use the off-leash area in Atherton.

"Slow down and take extra care when driving, especially early in the morning and evening."

Wildlife veterinarian and tree-kangaroo researcher Amy Shima said dogs' natural instincts triggered them to chase fleeing wildlife.

"This is especially true when animals like tree-roos and pademelons bound across in front of them," she said.

Sick, injured and dead tree-kangaroos should be reported to the Tree-Kangaroo and Mammal Group.

Originally published as Tree-kangaroo mauled to death in Tablelands tragedy