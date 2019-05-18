Tree change leads to debut novel

WRITE STUFF: Boonah author Tabitha Bird will be touring around the Scenic Rim and Ipswich to promote her new book.

A TREE change from the big smoke to a small country town in the Scenic Rim helped novelist Tabitha Bird create her debut novel.

Bird, who had recently been diagnosed with Bipolar II, and her family moved to Boonah which led to the publication of the novel A Lifetime of Impossible Days.

"It wasn't just a tree change. It was a free change. We were leaving the city in search of a simpler, quieter life but for me it was also a very important step in my journey to becoming a published author," she said.

"I'd always wanted to live in the country, so living here in Boonah was one of many first steps in becoming more 'me'."

Bird said the novel was sparked by her healing from childhood trauma.

"My personal journey of finding healing, the journey of writing my book and the journey of my fictional characters have all been profoundly impacted by a simple decision to move to the country," she said.

"During early drafts, my story didn't have a setting so when I moved to Boonah I immediately rewrote my novel to place it here.

"I used the landscape, weather and the seasons to illuminate what was happening for my character's inner journeys throughout the story."

Mrs Bird described her book as a work of adult fiction, heavily dusted with magic.

Her book will be released on June 4.

Bird will travel around the Scenic Rim and Ipswich for author signings.

The author will appear at the Black Hall in Kalbar on June 14, Bookface Orion in Springfield on July 4 and The Story Tree in Boonah on July 20.

For more information, log on to www.tabithaannbird.com