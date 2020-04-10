Treble milestone for Bowe kennel

DOGWATCH

THE powerful Bowe kennel finished March on a high with a treble on the last day of racing for the month.

Well-bred (Barcia Bale/Crazy Sexy) Take All broke through to win his maiden in race two.

Heavily backed in his first two starts, he missed the kick before winning by over four lengths.

The dog backed up on Tuesday in the Maiden Final. Despite doing everything wrong at the start from box seven, Take All managed to pick himself up and run winner She’s Hot Gossip to half a length.

The dog looks like a born railer and has plenty of 520 metre pedigree.

If punters see him drawn inside over the shorts or over more ground he’s certainly worth a look.

It's A Rush. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

It was a race-to-race double with another maiden It’s A Rush (Fernando Bale/It’s a Fling) breaking through this time at start two for a first-out first home win.

Heavily backed into $1.33, the dog provided some nervous moments early jumping half a length behind before mustered up and holding the rail in a slick 25.21 win.

Bowe had to wait to race nine for his third winner of the day. Proven sprinter Cult Hero achieved a milestone with career win number 10 in the fifth grade.

Dropping back from fourth grade company, the dog looked well placed and beat them around the first turn and all the way home.

Cult Hero. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Bundy celebration

FATHER and son duo Wayne and Steve Scott have been known to enjoy a Bundaberg Rum after a victory. They were sure to be celebrating after a winning debut from Farmor Bundys over the 288 metre blink and you’ll miss it trip last Friday.

The home-bred Farmor Las Vegas/Farmor Classic pup was electrifying out of box two, landing a couple of lengths in front from the jump and holding that margin to the line in the time of the day (16.97).

At 22 months, Scott is likely to stick to the short trip now.

With plenty of 288 metre events offered on each Friday’s card, the Bundy’s could be flowing again.

Flawless Crazy Bella

HEADS always turn when a greyhound breaks the 25 second barrier from the 431 metre boxes at Ipswich.

A flawless performance by Crazy Bella for Joanne Price last Friday saw the veteran join the 24 second club.

The litter sister to recent Ipswich winners and South East Queensland stars Infrared Lad, Ash Star and the injured Infrared Star made it a ha-ttrick of wins after a 41-day layoff from the beginning of January.

The first two wins came over the 395 metres at Albion Park but the 15 win veteran saved her best from Ipswich clearing her opponents by three lengths on the first turn on her way to a 10 length romp.

Perhaps the most impressive part about the performance is it comes just two months out from Crazy Bella’s fourth birthday. Time doesn’t seem to be affecting her and her brothers and sister.

Crazy Bella maintained her fastest time of the week but only but one hundredth of a second. Pauline Byers $1.45 favourite Spring Halo stepped out at start eight, winning in 24.99 in race two last Saturday.

Despite a tendency to run up the track from the inside box, Spring Halo has won three from three from box one.

Saturday was by far her toughest battle with Serena Lawrance’s Ringbark Jen a worthy opponent.

While Spring Halo punched up and led from the one, Ringbark Jen missed the kick from box eight, usually a death knell over the 431, but proceeded to round up the field one by one arriving just too late going down three quarters of a length to the winner.

Ringbark Jen is a member of Lawrance’s eight strong Head Bound/Cardwell litter many of whom have pressed on to the 520 metres, something Ringbark Jen will attempt in Thursday’s Novice at Albion Park.

Flying Jet fires

YAMANTO trainer Peter O’Reilly left February’s Vince Curry Series with a huge opinion of his third placed pup Flying Jet and rightfully so after a semi-final win and podium finish.

It looked like the dog would make quick work of his Novice at Albion Park but a bevvy of bad luck and unsuitable draws saw him place in seven of his nine starts without passing the post first.

It was fitting that he finally broke his Novice at the track it all began with a ripping run not dissimilar to his Vince Curry semi win last Saturday night, spearing across to the fence from box five and going on with it.

The result was a sharp 30.46 all the way win.

Essex double

PROMINENT local trainer Rob Essex scored a Saturday race-to-race double.

Senorita Maywyn started the fun with win number four a 30.69 clip over the 520 metres at two-years of age.

Three-year-old Maywyn Cash followed in not quite as quick a time (30.76), but put an impressive 15th win on her resume with plenty of racing in front of her.

Group Three winner

KEV Ellis brings the ultra-talented Velocity Bettina to the fifth grade 520 metre heats at Ipswich on Saturday night.

The bitch, who boasts a resume headed by her Group Three Golden Sands triumph, is also an Ipswich Futurity winner, Young Guns runner up and holds one of the tracks quickest ever runs in 30.09.

She is clearly the class runner of her heat, but not brilliant early she’ll have to avoid Flying Jet who will look to crash to the rail drawn outside her in box five.

She comes to the race fresh off a 34.88 open class win over the 600 metres at Albion Park last week. If she is within striking distance down the back, watch out.

An up-and-comer to watch in heat three is Jamie Hosking’s Waddling Witch, whose most recent start saw her home by six lengths over the Flying Jet in 30 seconds flat at Albion Park.

The bitch has won two of her first three starts and Hosking is on record as saying she’s the best pup he’s ever trained.

With her early speed, it could be an interesting clash if they meet in the final.