Ruby Chews Burgers and Shakes at North Ipswich will be hosting a Burger High Tea on Sunday, August 18.
Treat your tastebuds at upcoming burger high tea

Ashleigh Howarth
13th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
A SCRUMPTIOUS three-tiered feast consisting of burger sliders, chicken tenders, onion rings, fries and frozen custard ice cream is coming to fill the bellies of hungry Ipswich residents for one night only this weekend.

The mammoth meal will be served up at Ruby Chews Burgers and Shakes at North Ipswich as part of its Burger High Tea event this Sunday.

In addition, patrons will also receive drinks of their choice, including shakes, alcohol or soft drink, all for $35 per person, with a minimum of two people.

 

Ruby Chews supervisor Starlah Behan with their award winning Classic burger.
Ruby Chews supervisor Starlah Behan with their award winning Classic burger.

Ruby Chews executive chef Yann Bouton said he and his team were often coming up with fun and quirky ideas to make meals more interesting.

"This idea was through a team effort, as we are always coming up with new concepts for nights out and new burgers," he said.

"This is just a great way to share food and be social with one another."

Mr Bouton said themed events like this were extremely popular with burger lovers.

"The Burger High Tea is almost like a tasting platter of what we offer here at Ruby Chews," he said.

"We have done this a few times, and it was brilliant. The last time we completely booked out."

Bookings for the Burger Tea Tea are essential, with only two seatings being held.

Diners can choose to eat at 12.30pm or 1.30pm on Sunday, August 18.

To reserve your place, log onto www.rubychews.com.au/burger-high-tea.

