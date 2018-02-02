Menu
New partnership a treat for QT's punters

PUNTERS, do we have a treat in store for you today.

A new partnership, with Ladbrokes, has led to a number of innovations for punters, including promotions and increased levels of analysis and wagering expertise in our form guides.

There is also the introduction of a weekly Late Mail sports betting page which previews all the weekend action. And analyses why odds have changed during the week, and what best bets might be.

To support the print Late Mail product, a digital version with a specially produced video segment will be created each week.

The Late Mail video component will feature News Corp and Ladbrokes talent previewing the weekend action. Check it out at

https://www.qt.com. au/sport/horse-racing/

Check out our new 8-page form guide in the centre of the paper, and look for Late Mail on page 36.

Gamble responsibly, and we'd love to have some feedback: Email shannon.newley@qt.com.au.

