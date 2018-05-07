Treasurer, here's what we want from your budget: Labor

PROJECT PROMISES: Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison will deliver what is expected to be the government's last budget on Tuesday before the next election.

LABOR has called for Ipswich to get a share in the splash of cash expected to be dished out on Tuesday for infrastructure projects across the nation.

Treasurer Scott Morrison has promised infrastructure projects would be funded and tax cuts secured, in what is likely to be the Coalition's last budget before an election is fought.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann called for Ipswich to get a piece of the project pie.

"I think this is going to be an election budget. I want them to provide funding to the Willowbank interchange."

Mr Neumann said the government's billion-dollar rail and M1 projects in Melbourne and Brisbane proved money was there. "If they can do that, they can do the Cunningham Hwy," he said.

Mr Neumann called on the government to reverse cuts to health funding and provide tax relief to middle and low-income earners.

He expected money for the Ipswich Motorway upgrade would feature on Tuesday.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said education, health and infrastructure funding was high on her priority list.

"I would love to see the Federal Government match Federal Labor's commitment of $2.24 billion towards Cross River Rail," she said.

"The Federal Government has committed nil dollars towards Cross River Rail, a project that guarantees capacity in the southeast Queensland rail network for additional services, a train every five minutes from Springfield, and allows us to move forward with the extension of the Springfield line and a new Flagstone to Acacia Ridge line."