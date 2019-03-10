Treasurer blew more than $200,000 on pokies

GUILTY: Katrina Stead outside Ipswich Courthouse as she awaits sentencing on fraud charges.

GUILTY: Katrina Stead outside Ipswich Courthouse as she awaits sentencing on fraud charges. Ross Irby

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a former treasurer left local, state and national pipe band associations reeling after swindling more than $200,000

While the stolen money was blown on poker machines, clubs including the popular Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band were unknowingly being pushed into financial crisis.

This week the former treasurer, Katrina Stead, was convicted of the thefts and sentenced to four years jail.

Her sentence will be suspended for five years after she serves 15 months of actual time behind bars.

Katrina Marcella Stead, 45, from Riverview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to three charges of stealing, including $158,190 from Pipe Bands Australia between January and December 2016; $27,750 from Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band between July 2016 and January 2017; and $27,686 from Queensland Pipe Band Association between September 2016 and February 2017.

In the Crown prosecution case Stead was responsible for the loss of $213,626. She has repaid just $13,600, including $11,100 to the Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band.

"She admits to stealing the monies to fund her gambling habit. She was gambling heavily and going through personal issues,” Prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said.

Three victim impact statements were supplied to the court, including one from Pipe Bands Australia president Chris Earl and one from Queensland Pipe Band Association chairman Andrew Roach.

"Mr Earl says he felt betrayed and utterly appalled by her behaviour,” Mr Wilkins said.

"And the association was forced to take out a loan to continue. Operational expenses were trimmed affecting education, training, and competitions.

"The belt remains very tight for that association.”

Mr Wilkins said the Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band wrote that it shouldn't have happened, caused significant debt, and made it a struggle to equip members with uniforms and instruments.

Ipswich members had to reach into their own pockets to keep it afloat, and its reputation was 'scarred' by what had occurred.

For the Queensland association it had impacted on competition and social engagements, annual education workshops, activities had been halved, and it was left with no extra funds to pay for tutors coming from Scotland.

"Ms Stead is not in a position to offer any financial compensation,” Mr Wilkins said.

In her own apology letter Stead wrote that she may never be able to show her face in public to her former pipe band peers who "gave up on me”.

Defence lawyer Scott Casey said the offences were highly out of character but came as a result of childhood incidents of abuse.

Stead began drinking at 14, and gambling in clubs at 18.

"She was lonely, a distraction to her troubled mind and the issues she had,” Mr Casey said.

"She self-reported what she did which goes in her favour. It was not that she was knocked on the door by police.

"She made frank admissions and met with accountants. And assisted with the books showing which illegal transactions were hers.”

Mr Casey said Stead accepts the large ongoing consequences were a result of her activities.

And she had no criminal history.

"It was done out of great despair,” he said.

"My instructions are it was purely for gambling money, put though the pokies.”

In sentencing Stead, Judge Horneman-Wren SC said her crime was a gross abuse of their trust, and the effects were substantial.

He said the community abhors such offending, because of what it takes to build-up these organisations.

"There is nothing to show for your thefts,” he said.

"No luxuries, the money is simply gone.”