Treasured moment as Supercars fan meets 'great ambassador'

PICTURE PERFECT: Supercars pacesetter Scott McLaughlin with artist and fan Anthony Webber at the Ipswich SuperSprint community day at Orion Shopping Centre.

PICTURE PERFECT: Supercars pacesetter Scott McLaughlin with artist and fan Anthony Webber at the Ipswich SuperSprint community day at Orion Shopping Centre. Rob Williams

HAVING to stand on crutches for more than two hours was "worth it'' when an Ipswich motorsport fan received the treasured autograph he was after.

Augustine Heights artist Anthony Webber waited patiently at Orion Shopping Orion on Saturday to get his intricate hand drawing of championship leader Scott McLaughlin signed.

Although clearly hampered wearing a moon boot after breaking his right ankle at work, Webber was ecstatic when McLaughlin happily took the time to add his signature to the well-crafted piece.

He has followed motorsport since he was four.

"I went to Lakeside when Peter Brock, Allan Moffat, Colin Bond and Dick Johnson all had their old cars, and I saw them race and I've followed them ever since,'' Webber said.

"And now the new breed that's coming through with Scottie McLaughlin, Fabian Coulthard and Chaz Mostert . . . and they are all great ambassadors for the sport.

"It's just fantastic to be able to come and see them here today.''

Webber lined up from 8am on Saturday to get his drawing signed at the latest community fan day. He didn't mind a long wait as racing drivers McLaughlin, Coulthard, Mostert, Tim Slade and Todd Hazelwood mingled with hundreds of fans and projected a positive image.

"They are setting an example of how to be a very good human being and get publicity for the sport as well,'' Webber said.

"Everyone that is in the public limelight potentially has that responsibility.''

Being a tattoo artist, Webber spends a lot of time practising his drawings.

Proud of his latest signature, Webber carefully placed his incredibly detailed photo of McLaughlin's race car back into a folder, which also showcased intricate drawings of a wide range of animals.

"I'm getting a lot of joy out of producing something on paper and being able to give it as a gift,'' he said.

Webber was among the hundreds of fans who turned out to meet the relaxed and welcoming Supercars drivers.

Many fans queued early like Webber to secure the best vantage points and arrange photos with their favourite drivers and the Supercars trophy.

Tickets for this weekend's Ipswich SuperSprint are available at ticketek.com.au

Look out for more Supercars stories in your QT and online at www.qt.com.au this week.