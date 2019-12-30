TRC councillor 'disappointed' in Premier's pipeline plan

STATE STEPS IN: Annastacia Palaszczuk and Tracy Dobie at the site of the Warwick Water Treatment Plant.

STATE STEPS IN: Annastacia Palaszczuk and Tracy Dobie at the site of the Warwick Water Treatment Plant.

A TOOWOOMBA councillor has slammed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's plan to fast-track the Warwick to Wivenhoe pipeline, saying the State Government had not consulted with the TRC.

The Premier visited Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie yesterday to discuss that the route has been finalised for a 87km gravity-fed pipeline from Toowoomba to Warwick, and that construction can begin after the project was confirmed within the 2020/2021 state budget.

The pipeline would provide a major boost to water security in the Southern Downs, connecting the drought-stricken region to larger dams such as Wivenhoe and Cressbrook.

TRC water and waste chair Cr Nancy Sommerfield was critical of the statement, saying Toowoomba had again not been consulted.

Wivenhoe Dam from the sky:

"I'm very disappointed in the announcement, because the feasibility study into the pipeline hasn't been finished," she said.

"SEQ Water were in touch last week and their advice to our staff is they were a long way from deciding a best option.

"You have to wonder what decision has been made without the completion of the study."

Cr Sommerfield said the TRC's infrastructure would be impacted by a new pipeline, and the State Government needed to consider that.

"I'm keen to help out our neighbouring regions, but we have to know how that affects our future security," she said.

"There are opportunities for us to have a win-win outcome, but we need to see what that is - we don't know, (because) we haven't been told."