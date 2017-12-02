TRBUTE: Railway stalwart was a community legend

VICTOR KAY - Born: July 24, 1926. Died: November 10, 2017

VICTOR Clive Kay, known as "Tom" by his relatives and workmates, was born in Murgon to Dave and Josie Kay on July 24, 1926.

His mother often described the morning of his birth as being the "coldest morning Murgon ever had".

He was one of nine children with brothers Bob, Reg, Clarry, George, Norm, Kev, Peter and sister Josie.

The Kay family moved to Gympie in 1929 where Vic attended Gympie Central Boys' School and Gympie State High School.

His Father, Dave Kay, was a successful building contractor.

When war broke out in 1939, Dave was building the Gympie Fire Station, which is still standing.

The Kay family then moved 20 miles out of Gympie and became farmers at Kia Ora.

Vic boarded in Gympie and aged 15 worked as a telegram delivery boy at the Gympie Post Office.

He had the responsibility to cover the night shift as the sole operator of the exchange.

He sat the railway exams and was offered an apprenticeship as a moulder in Ipswich.

He promised his father he would stay three months, but he was still there many years later.

Vic commenced work at the Ipswich Railway Workshops on April 28, 1942, and, after 49 years of service, retired as foundry foreman in July, 1991.

If you visit the Ipswich Railway Museum, you can see his photo, work story and some of his tools.

In his working life, he was a shop steward of the Moulder's Union and chaired meetings of the Combined Railway Unions at the Redbank Railway Workshop.

In his younger days, Vic played rugby league with Moulders Football Club.

He learned to play a brass instrument in the Gympie City Band, and went on to play in the Ipswich City Vice Regal Junior Band.

Highlights of that time were playing with the band at the Peace Celebrations and the Victory Band contest in 1946.

Vic met June Twidale when he was boarding with June's Uncle George.

After courting for more then two years, Vic and June married in October, 1949, at the East Ipswich Methodist Church .

With the help of family, friends and his Father, Vic built two homes.

This was all done with just a push bike, hand tools and one electric drill.

The first home was at Basin Pocket and the second was QT 17 Watson St, which was built in 1953.

This is where, apart from seven years at Sunshine Beach, Vic and June lived ever since.

Vic and June had four children - David, Greg, Susan and Jennifer, who attended Silkstone Primary and Bremer State High School.

Three of their family went to St Lucia University of Queensland, obtaining various degrees.

Vic was actively involved in the community all of his life.

When their son Greg started at the Ipswich State Opportunity School, Vic became Secretary and then chairman of the school committee.

He organised the official opening of this new school and with the late Reverebd Eric Moore he successfully lobbied the minister for education for two extra classrooms and a tuckshop.

Vic became chairman of the Booval Boy Scouts and had an active role in the replacement of the old army hut in Cameron Park with a new Scout hall.

Vic also served on the Bremer State High School Committee and in his final year there was appointed chairman of the P&C.

Vic was a volunteer at the Ipswich Railway Museum and enjoyed the camaraderie of the Reddies, the railway men who had worked at the Redbank Railway Workshops.

Vic always supported June in all her musical activities including the Ipswich Orpheus Chorale and many Eisteddfods.

Vic and June were very active with Ipswich Seniors Concert Group where Vic enjoyed his back stage role.

Vic and June had many good friends over the years and in particular the Richards family with whom they shared many holidays and good times.

There were many great family holidays and get-togethers with June's parents, Beatrice and Reuben Twidale, and sisters, Glenice and Lois, and Lois' husband Bruce and family.

Of particular memory are the trips to Townsville on the Sunlander.

Vic also kept in close contact with his family from Gympie and enjoyed catching up with them over the years

Vic and June enjoyed their caravan trips and a highlight was a somewhat eventful five- month trip around Australia during which they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Vic and June had a very fortunate and happy life together in Ipswich and they recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.

They regularly attended at Trinity Uniting Church and enjoyed the fellowship and friendship of all the church folk.

Vic was a kind and caring man who was devoted to his family.

This devotion was so clearly evident in the way that he and June worked to give all of their children and, in particular, their son Greg the very best opportunities and support in life.

Vic was a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he delighted in spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He always possessed a smile on his face and a quirky sense of humour to go with it.

He was well loved and will be remembered with fondness by the many people whose life he touched.