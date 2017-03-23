Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

TRAVIS Collins is officially Australia's hottest rising star in country music after he took home three gongs at tonight's CMC Music Awards on the Gold Coast.

The Cessnock native was named CMC Australian Artist of the Year. He also won the Male Australian Artist of the Year, Australian Video of the Year award and, jointly, the ARIA Highest Selling Australian Artist as part of Adam Brand and The Outlaws.

RELATED: Meet the woman dressing country's rising stars

Collins tied Queensland's superstar export Keith Urban for the biggest solo awards haul of the night, and his CMC wins come hot on the heels of three Golden Guitar Awards in January for his latest album Hard Light.

"I'm really humbled," he said.

"Tamworth is voted on by my peers and the industry and this is purely and simply voted on by fans."

Photos View Photo Gallery

The McClymonts, who will headline the CMC Rocks festival main stage tomorrow at Willowbank, were also named Group or Duo of the Year.

"It's our 11th year and fifth album, and we certainly couldn't do it without you," Sam McClymont told fans during her acceptance speech.

Western Australian songwriter Chelsea Basham was named Female Australian Artist of the Year and Fanny Lumsden was named New Australian Artist of the Year.

But the night arguably belonged to Lee Keranaghan, who was inducted into the CMC Hall of Fame. He recalled some of the highs and lows of his career, including getting fired from the band of his good mate James Blundell.



In a moving tribute to the 'boy from the bush', Collins, Adam Brand, Catherine Britt, Jasmine Rae, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Christie Lamb and The Wolfe Brothers all performed a medley of Kernaghan's hit songs.

Kernaghan, who plays CMC Rocks on Sunday night, ended the evening by performing Outback Club Reunion.

The CMC Music Awards are the glittering pre-party to the three-day CMC Rocks festival, which kicks off tomorrow.

The sold-out 10th anniversary event is expected to attract 45,000 country music lovers to Ipswich.

CMC AUSTRALIAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adam Brand

Amber Lawrence

Lee Kernaghan

O'Shea

Travis Collins*

CMC INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton

Brad Paisley

Carrie Underwood

Florida Georgia Line

Keith Urban*

CMC MALE AUSTRALIAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adam Brand

Lee Kernaghan

Travis Collins*

Troy Cassar-Daley

Troy Kemp

CMC FEMALE AUSTRALIAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Amber Lawrence

Caitlyn Shadbolt

Chelsea Basham*

Jasmine Rae

Kasey Chambers

CMC NEW AUSTRALIAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Fanny Lumsden*

Imogen Clark

Jason Owen

Missy Lancaster

Weeping Willows

CMC GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

The McClymonts*

O'Shea

Sunny Cowgirls

The Wolfe Brothers

Viper Creek Band

CMC AUSTRALIAN VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chelsea Basham- One of These Days

O'Shea- The Truth Walks Slowly

The McClymonts- House

Travis Collins- Call Me Crazy*

Wolfe Brothers- This Crazy Life

CMC INTERNATIONAL VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood- Heartbeat

Florida Georgia Line- H.O.L.Y.

Keith Urban- Wasted Time*

Kelsea Ballerini- Peter Pan

Tim McGraw- Humble & Kind

HALL OF FAME AWARD

Lee Kernaghan

ARIA HIGHEST SELLING AUSTRALIAN ARTIST

Adam Brand and The Outlaws (self-titled)

ARIA HIGHEST SELLING INTERNATIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Keith Urban- Ripcord