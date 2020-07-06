Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Noosa Police conducted 280 random breath tests, with impressive results.
Noosa Police conducted 280 random breath tests, with impressive results.
News

Travellers denied access to popular Coast getaway

Matt Collins
6th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A large number of travellers were sent packing after Noosa Police had a busy weekend on Noosa's North Shore.

Police patrolled the popular Coast getaway on both Saturday and Sunday.

In what was a timely reminder for all national park users, up to 40 vehicles were denied access to the North Shore for not carrying a permit or possessing the additional Restricted Area Access Permits.

'HE SAVED MY SON'S LIFE': MUM HONOURS SHARK ATTACK VICTIM

NEW PODCAST SERIES CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF THE DAILY

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Ben Carroll stated a further eight infringement notices were issued for speeding, unregistered motor vehicle, and exceed seating capacity.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service Penalty Infringement Notice was issued by police to a driver without a vehicle permit.

Police also assisted six hikers who became lost on the Great Cooloola Walk.

In a sign that the drink driving message is sinking in, 280 random breath tests were conducted by police across the weekend, and zero returned a positive result.

noosa north shore noosa police restricted area access
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man rushed to hospital after stabbing

        premium_icon Man rushed to hospital after stabbing

        Crime A 19-year-old man has been charged over the alleged wounding, which occurred last night.

        • 6th Jul 2020 8:05 AM
        The incredible night Ipswich community celebrated as one

        premium_icon The incredible night Ipswich community celebrated as one

        Sport For many people, it was the closest they would come to being involved with an...

        Teen critical, five injured after Ipswich house fire

        premium_icon Teen critical, five injured after Ipswich house fire

        News Ipswich house fire leaves teen in critical condition and five others in hospital

        IN COURT: Full names of 89 people appearing in Ipswich Court

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 89 people appearing in Ipswich Court

        News Every day the QT publishes a full list of people appearing in court