Travel expo offers you a chance to win dream trip

GOING PLACES: Hello World Travel Riverlink travel specialists Sarah Hughes, Lisa Tabke and Robyn Ayre urge shoppers to make it to the expo.

DREAMING of an island getaway but don't know where to start planning?

Next weekend, travel specialists Hello World will host an expo inside the Riverlink Shopping Centre where you will have the chance to win a share in more than $7000 in travel prizes.

Shoppers, and those with the travel bug, will be able to speak directly with representatives from the nation's biggest cruise line companies and access exclusive sales offers.

More than 15 representatives from companies offering luxury and scenic experiences right down to budget travel options will be there, ready to talk you through booking your dream holiday.

Travel specialist Lisa Tabke said some of the cruise packages on offer included extras such as on-board credits and deals that would reduce overall travel expenses.

"We can organise everything from flights to the cruise, and even any tours you'd like to take," Mrs Tabke said.

"I love travelling. Nothing compares to that hands-on experience of other cultures and you never come away from a trip the same person who left."

Cruise vacations, known as Home Port Cruising, are hot property right now with many Ipswich residents jumping at the chance to take short trips within Queensland, Mrs Tabke said.

"They're definitely the most frequently booked trips."

How to win $7K in prizes

Pick up a copy of the QT before June 3 to find your exclusive entry form.

Bring the completed form along to the travel expo on Saturday, June 3, from 9am, to enter the competition.

The prize will be drawn at on the day at 12.30pm.