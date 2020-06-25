Menu
Qld to stockpile PPE as state records no new cases
News

Travel bubble unlikely as Qld stockpiles PPE

by Jack McKay
25th Jun 2020 9:44 AM
THERE have been no new cases of coronavirus overnight in Queensland, with only two active cases in the entire state.

The Government today announced that it would establish a strategic stockpile of protective medical equipment for any future pandemic.

There have now been more than 340,000 tests since the outbreak began.

"To go eight days with zero cases is cause for celebration," Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

Well done, Queensland - it’s been seven days with zero new cases. Now let’s continue to keep Queensland safe. Keep...

Mr Miles said the Government would look at new cases across one and two incubation periods to consider the risks before reopening the borders.

He said it was in everyone's interest for Victoria to get on top of its community transmissions.

"We are monitoring the situation there very closely," he said.

Mr Miles said the Prime Minister had previously said he did not want states entering into travel bubbles.

Mr Miles insisted the move would be difficult for police to enforce.

"That's an unlikely scenario," he said.

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks ppe queensland travel bubble

