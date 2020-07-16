Trapping, poisoning, soup: 3 ways to rid town’s pigeons

BIG PROBLEM: Pigeons are creating a mess in Laidey and Gatton, with councillors calling for action against the birds. FILE IMAGE

BIG PROBLEM: Pigeons are creating a mess in Laidey and Gatton, with councillors calling for action against the birds. FILE IMAGE

PIGEON soup, baiting and trapping are just three ideas councillors have tossed around to combat issues with birds in the Lockyer.

The issue of Laidley and Gatton's influx of pigeons was raised at Wednesday's council meeting, after councillor Janice Holstein called for immediate action.

"There's been quite a bit of chatter in the community about what council is doing, because it looks bad and potentially disease carrying," Cr Holstein said.

"Short of poisoning them, which some of the community may not like, the best option is to trap them."

Cr Holstein said it was "too costly" to clean up after the pigeons, and after speaking with a pigeon trainer, she learned the best way to deal with the birds was to trap them.

Many businesses have invested in spikes and netting, which have not deterred the town's pigeons.

Nesting pigeons on the Supa IGA building, Railway Street, Gatton. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Deputy mayor Jason Cook said the problem was "shocking".

"IGA has spikes, they have netting, but they still sit up on the roof and shit all over it," Cr Cook said.

"We can't cut down trees and it doesn't matter how many spikes you put up, they're still going to be around

"I do have an answer, it's just not politically correct."

In August last year, LVRC debated with Biosecurity Queensland about spending $29,500 on pigeon-proofing a worksite.

The unanimous decision was to deal with the birds in a palatable way, trapping and rehoming them, rather than baiting or making "pigeon" soup, as Cr Holstein joked.

They agreed to speak with other local governments, to learn more about alternate measures.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said council would have to do its homework to get rid of the birds.

Follow the journalist on Facebook here