Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

TRAPPED: No end in sight for extreme heat forecast

Kev Peters cools off with a cold one in the Coronation Hotel in West Ipswich.
Kev Peters cools off with a cold one in the Coronation Hotel in West Ipswich. Rob Williams

Buy Now
Emma Clarke
by

THE peak of the heatwave in Ipswich is expected to pass today but conditions are still scorching and will be for days to come.

A stable and some what stale air mass is trapping hot air over Ipswich and with little movement, forecasters are predicting hot weather to last well into next week.

Temperatures peaked at 40C in the hottest part of the day and with humidity pushing 90%, it felt a whole lot more uncomfortable.

Temperatures will ease only slightly to 38C on tomorrow 35C on Friday and cooling off to 33C on Saturday, then warming up to 34C on Sunday.

It's well above the average February maximum of 31C. 



The Bureau of Meteorology warns there is a medium chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening.

 BOM forecaster Annabelle Ford said the extreme heat conditions had been building for days and were worsened by high humidity.

Ipswich residents will continue to swelter through hot weather today.
Ipswich residents will continue to swelter through hot weather today. BOM


 
"There is a really stagnate air mass and nothing is moving which allows heat to build up," Ms Ford said.

"The quite high humidity makes it feel even hotter."
 

Related Items

Topics:  bom extreme heat heatwave ipswich weather

Ipswich Queensland Times
Teen shot on suburban Ipswich street

Teen shot on suburban Ipswich street

He was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

CCTV: 'Someone did it': RSPCA wants answers on dumped dog

A screenshot from the video footage of 'Tippie' the dumped dog found at Willowbank.

The RSPCA has released the footage.

Traffic slow after car, bike crash snarls drivers

The road is not blocked but motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Emergency services are on the scene of the collision

BREAKING: Tonight's Pride game postponed

Western Pride footballer Madeline Hartwig hugs the touchline during her team's 11-0 NPL win over Mudgeeraba last weekend.

Field damaged in storm

Local Partners