TRAPPED: No end in sight for extreme heat forecast

Kev Peters cools off with a cold one in the Coronation Hotel in West Ipswich. Rob Williams

THE peak of the heatwave in Ipswich is expected to pass today but conditions are still scorching and will be for days to come.



A stable and some what stale air mass is trapping hot air over Ipswich and with little movement, forecasters are predicting hot weather to last well into next week.

Temperatures peaked at 40C in the hottest part of the day and with humidity pushing 90%, it felt a whole lot more uncomfortable.

Temperatures will ease only slightly to 38C on tomorrow 35C on Friday and cooling off to 33C on Saturday, then warming up to 34C on Sunday.

It's well above the average February maximum of 31C.

⚠ Severe Weather Update: #heatwave in Queensland, 12 Feb 2018. Video current at 1pm AEST Monday 12 Feb 2018. Check https://t.co/PZJ4qKHrTq for latest information, and follow advice from local emergency services and health departments. #qldheatwave @qldhealthnews @ABCemergency pic.twitter.com/yT7p5Sxd4u — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 12, 2018





The Bureau of Meteorology warns there is a medium chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening.



BOM forecaster Annabelle Ford said the extreme heat conditions had been building for days and were worsened by high humidity.

Ipswich residents will continue to swelter through hot weather today. BOM





"There is a really stagnate air mass and nothing is moving which allows heat to build up," Ms Ford said.



"The quite high humidity makes it feel even hotter."

