Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The vehicle became wedged between trees after the crash.
The vehicle became wedged between trees after the crash. Emma Murray
Breaking

Crash leaves vehicle wedged in trees

Caitlan Charles
by
7th May 2019 9:50 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A male with facial injuries has been transported to Mackay Base Hospital following a crash on Slade Point Rd. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said they received the call at about 9.16am. 

The driver left the road near the Mackay Harbour and the car became wedged between two trees. 

EARLIER: A DRIVER has crashed near Mackay Harbour, and the vehicle is wedged between two trees.

Emergency services crews, including Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, were called to the scene following reports that one male was trapped in the vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are treating the patient.

Police are on scene for traffic control.

More to come.

crash editors picks mackay harbour police qas qfes
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Four in custody following stolen car chase

    premium_icon Four in custody following stolen car chase

    News POLICE arrested four people following a stolen car chase that went between Ipswich and Rosewood this morning.

    • 7th May 2019 1:17 PM
    Council rubbishes dog death fears at popular waterhole

    premium_icon Council rubbishes dog death fears at popular waterhole

    Environment A council spokesperson confirmed there has been no formal complaint.

    • 7th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Antoniolli trial begins: What happens next

    premium_icon Antoniolli trial begins: What happens next

    Crime Andrew Antoniolli entered the court flanked by his wife and defence

    How Wright voters will sway this federal election

    premium_icon How Wright voters will sway this federal election

    Politics When all is said and done, the basics will win this election

    • 7th May 2019 1:15 PM