Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The inquiry into southeast Queensland toll roads began today.
The inquiry into southeast Queensland toll roads began today.
News

Toll drop: ‘We are not in a position to do that’

by Michael Wray
18th Jul 2018 4:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE operator of Queensland toll roads has ruled out reducing tolls to help ease congestion unless the company received compensation from the State Government.

Transurban Queensland group executive Sue Johnson told a parliamentary inquiry into the toll road system the company had invested $7 billion to take over the tolls on the basis of a pricing framework set by the Government.

She said the company would look at any options suggested but were "not in a position to discount" unless the Government, which sets the maximum toll fee allowable on the state's six toll roads, subsidised the difference.

"We're four years into a home loan, if you like, or a loan that is hard to pay back, so we are not in a position to do that," she said.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington pushed for the inquiry into tolls. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt
Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington pushed for the inquiry into tolls. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

The inquiry, which was launched after Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington raised concerns about the large volume of customer complaints against Transurban and the failure of the toll road system to reduce congestion in southeast Queensland, kicked off with a public briefing today attended by officials from the Transport Department, Transurban, national and state ombudsman and Brisbane City Council.

Ms Frecklington called for the inquiry after her office discovered a briefing document for Transport Minister Mark Bailey warning that 51 per cent of all complaints to the national toll ombudsman were about Transurban.

Transport and Main Roads director for policy, planning and government Brad Tubb told the inquiry that despite the large volume of complaints against Transurban the company had always reached or exceeded its key performance indicators for customer service.

"We continue to monitor the KPIs but have not made any changes to date," he said.

The public are able to make submissions to the inquiry until August 7 with the final report due by September 13.

Related Items

politics road toll debts road tolls tolls transport transurban

Top Stories

    'Wrong, unjust, livid': What councillors told Hinchliffe

    premium_icon 'Wrong, unjust, livid': What councillors told Hinchliffe

    Council News Here's what each Ipswich councillor said when they provided a response to the State Government's second show-cause notice.

    Person rushed to hospital after trampled by a horse

    Person rushed to hospital after trampled by a horse

    News Emergency services were on scene for an hour

    • 18th Jul 2018 7:37 AM
    Emergency services called to Warrego Hwy crash

    Emergency services called to Warrego Hwy crash

    News Paramedics respond to three separate crashes

    • 18th Jul 2018 7:27 AM
    World-first melanoma test a jab away

    premium_icon World-first melanoma test a jab away

    News Further trials should also include people with other types of cancer

    Local Partners