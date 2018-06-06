'Transport needs overhaul': Rail extension a must

RAIL services need to be extended to cater for major population growth in the state's fastest growing state, a transport advocate says.

Ipswich advocate Robert Dow from RAIL Back On Track said Ipswich's transport network needed major improvements in bus services, car parking, bicycle and pedestrian access, and access to rail.

Mr Dow has raised the issue of limited transport options time and time again, along with various Ipswich politicians but to date no firm commitment on an extension to the rail line has been made.

The extension to the Ipswich rail network, including connecting Ipswich to Springfield and Redbank Plains, has been repeatedly promised by the Labor State Government.

Earlier this year it was confirmed works won't start until after 2024, with the Government claiming "the extension(s) rely on the completion of Cross River Rail".

Every day the Western Fwy is gridlocked and that traffic is likely to continue given Ipswich is the fastest growing city in the state.

Ripley and Redbank Plains are experiencing rapid development with both named 'growth hot spots' in Ipswich City Council's latest Planning and Development Quarterly Report.

In the three months between December and March, 354 people moved into Redbank Plains and 127 new homes were built, according to the report.

Last year, 183 new homes were built in Ripley housing 545 people, according to Ipswich City Council's Planning and Development Annual Report Card.

A further 301 homes were built in South Ripley, housing 956 people.

"The whole Western region needs transport improvements and rail is key," Mr Dow said.

"You only have to drive out there to see the area is undergoing massive residential development. You can see what is going to happen - we need to get that rail in fast, including getting it out to Ripley."

The Labor Government has previously assured Ipswich residents it is committed to extending the line.