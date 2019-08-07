Transport and Main Roads to target trucks on Warrego Hwy

The Toowoomba Second Range Crossing project has been recognised nationally as one of the best construction projects.

The Toowoomba Second Range Crossing project has been recognised nationally as one of the best construction projects. Nexus

DRIVERS coming or going from Gatton can see construction on the road outside of the highway exit in both directions.

The roadworks span about 600 metres on either side of the Warrego Highway and enforce a 80 kilometre/hour speed limit.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the roadworks were set to extend the heavy vehicle facilities at existing interception sites near Gatton, which include weighing services.

"The weighing services allow transport inspectors to check heavy vehicle mass and compliance with relevant legislation," the spokesperson said.

"The existing interception sites are being changed for heavy vehicle decoupling."

Last week, toll prices for the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing were announced as well as an official open date.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said cars would pay $2.30 and heavy vehicles would pay $22.85 to use the bypass.

He said the price for heavy vehicles was 'consistent with rest of the tolled network'.

"We will also build a break-down pad at Gatton to enable road trains to get closer to Brisbane before breaking down," Mr Bailey said.

He said the bypass would open to the public on September 8, and tolls would be waived for the first three months, meaning tolls wouldn't come into affect until the end of the year.

State Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald said it was disappointing the toll prices took so long to be revealed.

"It is disappointing the Palaszczuk Labor Government failed to release the toll prices until a month prior to the roads opening, despite continued questioning from the LNP and the road transport industry to allow freight companies to plan for the future," Mr McDonald said.