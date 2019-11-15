Transport icon wins major Woolworths safety award

TRANSPORT icon Nolan's Interstate Transport has been named one of the recipients of the Woolworths Large Carrier of the Year Award for 2019.

They won the award at Woolworths Group's annual Supply Chain Transport Safety Day on November 14.

A post on the transport business's Facebook page this morning read: "This award is 100 percent recognition of the very hard work all of our staff do every day to make it all happen, this award is yours and we thank you".

Owner Daphne Nolan and her sons, directors Darren and Adrian (Flea) Nolan, paid tribute to her late husband and their father Terry Nolan, who was "instrumental in developing the business into what it is today".

Owner Daphne Nolan with her late husband Terry.

In a video posted to the Woolworths Group Supply Chain's YouTube channel the day before the awards, Mrs Nolan said if they were to win the safety award she would "absolutely be as proud as punch".

Darren said it would be a huge achievement as "we try very hard to do the best we can" and Flea said they all strove to be the "best of the best" and the whole Nolan's family and people who worked for them would be honoured to say they had been a part of that journey.

The three agreed that safety was imperative.

"The safety and compliance people keep us on the straight and narrow and make things happen for us," Daphne said.

"Terry was a believer in buying the best equipment he could have."

