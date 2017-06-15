TRANSPORT: Best way to get to the Ipswich Cup and back home

WONDERING how to get to and from the Ipswich Cup this weekend?
There are plenty of options including public transport, shuttle buses and taxis.
In the morning, there will be shuttle buses from Bundamba Train Station starting from 10am.
Those buses will leave every 15 minutes.
In the afternoon, shuttle buses will run from the racetrack to various places in Ipswich CBD including the central train station.
A taxi rank has also been set up at the front gates to the track and come evening, there will be plenty of cabs waiting to take race-goers home.
Across Ipswich there are about 70 taxis and Yellow Cabs General Manager Bill Parker said the company was ready for the Ipswich Cup.
"We have made arrangements to ensure the demand for taxi services are met on the day," Mr Parker said.
What you need to know
Shuttle buses
Morning:
From Bundamba train station to the racetrack running every 15 minutes from 10am to 2pm
Afternoon:
From racetrack to Ipswich CBD and Ipswich Train Station, running every 20 minutes from 4pm to 8pm
Yellow Cabs: 13 19 24
IPSWICH CUP - By the numbers
Steve Harling from the Ipswich Turf Club has shared some amazing figures when it comes to what is required to stage the event.
Some of these might surprise you!
- 150,000 ready to drink alcoholic beverages will be consumed
- 50,000 Stubbies of beer will also be drunk
- 20,000 people are expected on the day
- 16,000 Cans of soft drink will be downed by patrons
- 15,000 glasses of wine will be drunk
- 14,000 meals will be served
- 7000 plastic chairs will be dotted around the grounds
- 5000 square metres of marquee space will be hired
- 800 kilowatts of extra power will be on hand to cope with the demand
- 700 kilograms of hot chips will be cooked on the day
- 400 temporary staff will work the Ipswich Cup
- 200 Portaloos will be shipped in for the day
- 40 cold rooms will be imported to keep the drinks cold
- 10 generators will be fired up
- 3 km of temporary fencing
- 1 kilometre of extension cords will be in operation