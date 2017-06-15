TRANSPORT: Best way to get to the Ipswich Cup and back home

WONDERING how to get to and from the Ipswich Cup this weekend?

There are plenty of options including public transport, shuttle buses and taxis.

In the morning, there will be shuttle buses from Bundamba Train Station starting from 10am.

Those buses will leave every 15 minutes.

In the afternoon, shuttle buses will run from the racetrack to various places in Ipswich CBD including the central train station.

A taxi rank has also been set up at the front gates to the track and come evening, there will be plenty of cabs waiting to take race-goers home.

Across Ipswich there are about 70 taxis and Yellow Cabs General Manager Bill Parker said the company was ready for the Ipswich Cup.

"We have made arrangements to ensure the demand for taxi services are met on the day," Mr Parker said.

What you need to know

Shuttle buses

Morning:

From Bundamba train station to the racetrack running every 15 minutes from 10am to 2pm

Afternoon:

From racetrack to Ipswich CBD and Ipswich Train Station, running every 20 minutes from 4pm to 8pm

Find train times here

Yellow Cabs: 13 19 24

