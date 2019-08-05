Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Edward Harold Pye has admitted his role in a $575,000 business rip-off.
Edward Harold Pye has admitted his role in a $575,000 business rip-off. Ross Irby
Business

Transport boss misappropriated $575k from business

Sherele Moody
by
5th Aug 2019 12:29 PM | Updated: 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTHEAST Queensland executive admits misappropriating $575,000 while he was running a Gatton-based transport company.

Fairney View local Edward Harold Pye was due to face a trial in Brisbane District Court on Monday.

However, the trial was discontinued after Pye agreed to plead guilty to two charges of breaching his duties while the sole director of ERH Transport Services Pty Ltd.

Pye dishonestly used his position to transfer $575,000 of the company's funds to himself and to another person who was not named in Monday's court proceedings.

The offending happened in 2014 but Pye was not charged until mid-2018 with two counts of dishonestly using his position with the intention of directly or indirectly gaining an advantage for himself or someone else under section 184 of the Corporations Act.

Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants was appointed as liquidators of the business in July 2014.

Worrells alerted the Australian Securities and Investment Commission to the misappropriation of ERH funds and charges followed.

Pye pleaded guilty to both charges on Monday and will remain on bail while he waits for his sentence next week.

- NewsRegional

brisbane district court business court crime edward harold pye erh transport services pty ltd gatton money transport
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    How Lucy's sporting versatility helps Jets target top spot

    premium_icon How Lucy's sporting versatility helps Jets target top spot

    News When she works most weekends, Jets attacking weapon Lucy Benjamin has to perform some juggling acts to pursue her Sapphire Series commitments this season.

    • 5th Aug 2019 12:45 PM
    Education minister breaks silence on Ripley school concerns

    premium_icon Education minister breaks silence on Ripley school concerns

    Education Grace Grace has responded to the community divided by the catchment

    • 5th Aug 2019 11:58 AM
    One thing new Ipswich councillors must do well to succeed

    premium_icon One thing new Ipswich councillors must do well to succeed

    Opinion All residents are after is some old-fashioned service.

    45 PHOTOS: Ipswich smash Toowoomba in GPS clash

    45 PHOTOS: Ipswich smash Toowoomba in GPS clash

    News The home team ran in 10 tries