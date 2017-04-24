Transport a problem for the Commonwealth Games

GC2018 have released ticketing and event schedules with one year to go until Games' time

IT SEEMS our warning of transport problems for the Commonwealth Games was very well-founded (in reference to the Sunday Mail article, Commonwealth Games chiefs warned State Government event at "significant risk” over transport).

As we suggested denial, delusion, bluster and spin was not going to fix the problems.

Unless the public has confidence in the public transport for south-east Queensland, the risks are very real and will make Queensland look rather silly come Games time.

People will not use public transport unless they have faith in the network. They will just add to the road congestion mess.

We have had feedback along the lines that it is all very well to encourage Commonwealth Games visitors to use public transport but the public transport has to be in place, reliable and frequent.

The following are two key characteristics that are lacking at present.

Queensland has the worst suburban rail network in the country, as was well demonstrated over Easter and the preceding weekend.

A point made in the Sunday Mail article, services on the Sunshine Coast line were two-hourly.

Feedback also suggests that due to the probable transport issues they cannot be bothered going to the Games - sad outcome hey?

There is still time to sort it if anyone will listen. We need to cut the union nonsense at Queensland Rail, accelerate train crew training - nine months should be the target, outline a revised full rail timetable introduction process and we have suggested that Queensland Rail needs to be able to deliver the full October 2016 timetable by late January next year. This will restore confidence and bed down the network properly before the Games. We also need to come clean about the new generation rollingstock trains and what is being done to accelerate their delivery to actual revenue passenger service.

Mechanical failures are proving to be a major disruption factor on the rail network as aging train fleet issues become more difficult for Queensland Rail to manage. This is becoming critical. These new trains are needed for the Commonwealth Games. There is still time to sort it if anyone has the will.

ROBERT DOW

Rail Back on Track