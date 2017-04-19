Transparency key to trust in electoral process

PERCEPTION is reality, it is often said.

And that is why one of the objectives of the ongoing CCC public hearing - confirmed by the council assisting the inquiry, Glen Rice QC - is to "examine strategies or reforms to prevent or decrease perceived corruption risks in relation to the conduct of candidates and third parties at local government elections".

The Crime and Corruption Commission hearing is not intended to be a fishing expedition based on spurious claims by disgruntled candidates.

So it will certainly examine whether candidates breached the Local Government Electoral Act at the 2016 local government elections.

It remains to be seen what evidence is brought to the table in that regard when it comes to the Ipswich public figures who will appear.

But those onlookers expecting all those who appear to have the book thrown out them will be disappointed.

Mr Rice has made the point that transparency and openness are keys to the political process, and for the public to also have confidence in the integrity of the electoral process.

It is to be hoped that strategies and reforms will come out of this hearing to enhance that confidence.

Perceptions of corruption are enough to erode that confidence, so if more transparency from candidates and third parties can be legislated then that will only be a good thing.