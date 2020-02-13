Menu
IN THE RUNNING: Lockyer Valley Regional Council candidate Meachelle Roelofs pledge to bring better decision making and more transparency. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Transparency, better decisions key platforms for candidate

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
13th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
A GATTON business owner is promising to bring integrity and greater transparency to council if she is elected at the local government election next month.

Meachelle Roelofs has thrown her hat in the ring for the Lockyer Valley Regional Council election and hopes to bring her experience as a business owner and community volunteer with her.

Ms Roelofs has been in business in Gatton since 2006, and currently serves as the president of the Lockyer Community Centre.

She decided to run for council in the hope of providing a voice to the disadvantaged in the Lockyer Valley, and to embrace the region’s growth while ensuring it doesn’t change the Valley’s way of life.

She also has a desire to see a signature event developed in the region.

“I really think we’re lacking in tourism, there isn’t that bang, pop event that’s going to bring everyone in,” Ms Roelofs said.

She said her business experience and time working with community organisations would serve her well as councillors were “a board of directors basically”.

She also promised to bring a better approach to decision making.

“I don’t think you should just agree to agree. And I don’t think you should just agree because that’s how it’s always been done,” she said.

“So careful consideration is definitely a promise I’ll make, along with integrity and honesty.”

She also pledged bring greater transparency to the council.

“I really think that a lot of the debate that we see is just due to not sharing information,” she said.

“So, I really would like to have a positive impact on what information we share and maybe how we share it. To get rid of the misconceptions.”

