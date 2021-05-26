Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor

Translink gives blessing to 'free ride' movement

26th May 2021 1:42 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

"A sense of entitlement", encouraged by Translink and colluding local bus companies, has allowed illegal fare-evasion on our public transport to continue ad infinitum.

While Go-card commuters pay their fare with pre-paid credit each trip, drivers deal with some boarding with excuses why they need a free ride.

Drivers warn these recalcitrants, Translink inspectors "may" board and fine those without a legitimate fare.

It's a joke. Translink inspectors are scarce as hen's teeth, particularly in regional areas outside the Brisbane metropolitan area.

Upon their arrival in full uniform once or twice a year, the warning is transmitted to all would-be fare evaders by social media.

The few caught are given a warning.

The free-ride movement is escalating with impunity, with Translink's blessing.

"Covid" policy that drivers cannot accept cash and issue tickets exacerbates the free-ride epidemic.

Policies determining the honest pay but the "entitled" continue to appropriate taxpayer-subsidised rides, must be revised.

Who dares to challenge this unethical Translink, State Government policy? "Fortune favours the brave!"

E Rowe

Marcoola

letters to the editor public transport translink
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Bull tramples man in Sydney

      Bull tramples man in Sydney
      • 26th May 2021 1:13 PM

      Top Stories

        Ipswich hotel named among nation’s best

        Premium Content Ipswich hotel named among nation’s best

        Business An early morning text has delivered the best possible news for an Ipswich hotel owner

        Land search holds up fire station plans

        Premium Content Land search holds up fire station plans

        News Springfield developers are required to provide land for a new fire station under an...

        Former state Liberal leader Sir Llew Edwards dies aged 85

        Premium Content Former state Liberal leader Sir Llew Edwards dies aged 85

        Politics Sir Llew Edwards' wife has paid tribute to “the most wonderful man”

        Revealed: Hundreds more overseas workers expected to quarantine at Grantham

        Revealed: Hundreds more overseas workers expected to quarantine...

        News The initial 160 overseas workers who quarantined at Grantham are the core group to...