Translink gives blessing to 'free ride' movement

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

"A sense of entitlement", encouraged by Translink and colluding local bus companies, has allowed illegal fare-evasion on our public transport to continue ad infinitum.



While Go-card commuters pay their fare with pre-paid credit each trip, drivers deal with some boarding with excuses why they need a free ride.

Drivers warn these recalcitrants, Translink inspectors "may" board and fine those without a legitimate fare.



It's a joke. Translink inspectors are scarce as hen's teeth, particularly in regional areas outside the Brisbane metropolitan area.

Upon their arrival in full uniform once or twice a year, the warning is transmitted to all would-be fare evaders by social media.



The few caught are given a warning.

The free-ride movement is escalating with impunity, with Translink's blessing.

"Covid" policy that drivers cannot accept cash and issue tickets exacerbates the free-ride epidemic.



Policies determining the honest pay but the "entitled" continue to appropriate taxpayer-subsidised rides, must be revised.

Who dares to challenge this unethical Translink, State Government policy? "Fortune favours the brave!"

E Rowe

Marcoola