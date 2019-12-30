Baby born to transgender man from transgender woman sperm

Transgender man Reuben Sharpe got pregnant with his non-binary partner using the donated sperm of a transgender woman. He has given birth to a son.

Reuben Sharpe, 39, transitioned to a man 12 years ago, but stopped taking testosterone injections after deciding he wanted to get pregnant, The Sun reports.

Reuben and his non-binary partner Jay - who identifies as neither a man or a woman - welcomed the birth of little Jamie three months ago in Brighton, Sussex.

The sperm was donated by a transgender woman and inserted into Reuben's womb by a transgender doctor.

Reuben told The Sunday Mirror that three-month-old Jamie makes him feel "complete."

He said: "It's taken six years to get this far, but now we have a baby in our arms and that was the end goal. I finally feel complete.

"It wasn't that I was desperate to have the birthing experience or pregnancy experience, but I wanted a child and I had the facility to do it.

"Both of our families love kids. I was so glad my family were as excited about our baby as they were their other grandkids.

"I was really slow to get a bump so some people thought I was just putting on a lot of weight. One sweet old guy we lived near kept telling me I'd eaten all the pies!

"When I told him, he was so overjoyed for us and said he'd get the fireworks out."

Reuben met wedding snapper Jay, 28, in a pub in Brighton - and the pair immediately hit off.

As they grew closer, he broached the topic of kids with Jay - who had a double breast removal after identifying as non-binary.

Reuben said: "If they didn't want kids we'd have to break up. I managed to bring up the subject but luckily Jay was open to the idea."

Jay added: "It just seemed right - we wanted to raise kids similarly."

