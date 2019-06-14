Trance-like state at 200km/h puts Ford flyer in front

Scott McLaughlin has his eyes set on more Supercars success.

"THE best place to be at the start of a race is up front," says Ford speedster Scott McLaughlin as he attempts to become the first person to win the Darwin Supercars triple crown at Hidden Valley.

The DJR/Team Penske flyer could overtake Peter Brock's 57 career pole positions and move up to second on the all-time list at this weekend's Supercars round in Darwin.

McLaughlin has 56 qualifying wins, still a long way off catching Jamie Whincup's 80.

"I am always pretty focused,'' McLaughlin said.

"I am very mindful of what I am doing and it is almost meditation in some ways. When I am out there, I know what I need to do to execute a perfect lap.

"I think the preparation I do is probably more than most people do when it comes to a lap. And it pays off. The best place to be at the start of a race is up front."

Set to resume his championship charge at Hidden Valley on Friday as the Darwin round of the Supercars begins, McLaughlin said he'd been consulting a mind coach.

"I I have been seeing someone for a while," he said. "Some people say it is all crap but it works for me."

Scott McLaughlin has a chance to go past Peter Brock’s 57 career pole positions.

The Ford flyer also credited his team for giving him the fastest car on the grid.

"It is a lot easier when you have a good team and a car that you know underneath you,'' McLaughlin said.

"You need a predictable car. When I know the car, it makes it a lot easier for me and I am lucky to have been in that position a couple of times this year.

McLaughlin would be honoured to equal Brock's record before beginning his hunt for Whincup.

"It is very cool to be in that range with those guys,'' he said. "Jamie is a fair way down the road but to even be equal with Brock would be very special. But I am just focused on one race at a time but the more poles the better.''

The reigning champion also has his sights set on becoming the first person to win the Darwin triple crown.

"It is a cool accolade and one no one has been able to achieve," he said.

Scott McLaughlin on his way to victory at Winton last round.

"It is tough to win a race on the weekend and it's also tough to get pole in the shootout.

"We will take it one step at a time and, if we win on Saturday and we are in contention for it, then we will be pretty serious."

McLaughlin scored a clean sweep at Winton last round.