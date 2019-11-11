Menu
POWER OUTAGE: A trampoline is to blame for 2100 homes being out of power this afternoon.
Trampoline caught in powerlines cuts power to six towns

Meg Gannon
11th Nov 2019 4:34 PM | Updated: 4:47 PM
A CHILDREN'S toy has been blamed for power outages in Dalby, Chinchilla, Jandowae, Bell, Macalister and Jimbour.

A trampoline got caught in power lines at 2pm this afternoon, cutting power to 2100 homes in the region.

Ergon Energy confirmed the incident on their Facebook page this afternoon.

"Thanks everyone for your patience," the post read.

"And make sure tramps, outdoor furniture, pergolas, and other network-unfriendly things are tied down this storm season."

