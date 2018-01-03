Menu
Workers hire 'fat-o-gram' stripper for party, cop suspensions

Three tram workers have been suspended over the issue.
by Kaitlyn Offer

THREE Melbourne tram depot workers have been suspended over a "fat-o-gram" stripper reportedly hired for a social club Christmas party.

The workers have been stood down as Yarra Trams investigate two complaints from employees over the unofficial party.

The Nine Network reports the stripper hired for the event at a restaurant near the Brunswick depot was a "fat-o-gram" - a scantily-clad, plus-sized adult entertainer.

"The actions of the event organisers are unacceptable and do not align with Yarra Trams' values," Yarra Trams said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This event is the subject of an independent investigation, which is yet to be finalised." "Action is being taken to prevent this happening again."

The party was not an official Yarra Trams corporate event, but organised by the depot's social club.

It's understood part of the investigation will include a complete audit of the funding for the event and the role of social clubs at all depots.

