Ipswich/Rosewood line trains are suspended between Ipswich and Rosewood stations due to an incident requiring emergency services.

TRAIN lines between Ipswich and Rosewood are suspended after an incident requiring emergency services this afternoon.

TransLink tweeted just before 6pm informing customers of delays of up to 90 minutes.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Alternative transport is being arranged for customers.