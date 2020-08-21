Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Truck going onto train tracks near Manly Station.
Truck going onto train tracks near Manly Station.
News

Trains suspended after truck crashes onto Brisbane line

by Brayden Heslehurst
21st Aug 2020 7:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Train services on one of Brisbane's most popular lines have been suspended after a truck crashed onto the tracks near a bayside station this morning.

Queensland Police were called to the scene, near the Manly Rail Station at Florence and Ronald St, around 6.36am.

A Queensland Rail spokesman said services between Lota and Lindum have been suspended as a result of the crash.

Truck going onto train tracks near Manly Station.
Truck going onto train tracks near Manly Station.

However, rail replacement buses have been organised to take commuters to the next available station.

Queensland Ambulance officers are currently on scene and are assessing a man in his 20s for some minor injuries.

Originally published as Trains suspended after truck crashes onto Brisbane line

More Stories

Show More
brisbane crash trains

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Housing development for sale, expected to sell for $200M

        Premium Content Housing development for sale, expected to sell for $200M

        News The masterplanned community in one of Ipswich’s growth hot spots is on the market.

        Cops bust disability pensioner growing ‘medicinal’ weed

        Premium Content Cops bust disability pensioner growing ‘medicinal’ weed

        Crime A MAN who was caught growing marijuana has agreed to seek medicinal marijuana.

        Why Laidley saleyard has potential to become billboard arena

        Premium Content Why Laidley saleyard has potential to become billboard arena

        Council News “As long as we don’t look like Ipswich”. Reactions to council’s plan to allow...

        7 projects, $17.9m: How council will jump start region

        Premium Content 7 projects, $17.9m: How council will jump start region

        News Council has made a bold plan including fixing road entry to a town that’s prone to...