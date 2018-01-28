Train warning: ‘Don’t travel after 9pm’

Trains approach Milsons Point railway station in the Sydney suburb of Milsons Point on Thursday, January 25, 2018. Sydney commuters faced delays as trains ran on a Saturday timetable due to industrial action by rail workers.

Trains approach Milsons Point railway station in the Sydney suburb of Milsons Point on Thursday, January 25, 2018. Sydney commuters faced delays as trains ran on a Saturday timetable due to industrial action by rail workers. AAP Image - Glenn Campbell

TRAIN services will wrap up early across Sydney tonight and cancellations tomorrow are "inevitable" - despite a planned 24-hour strike being called off.

NSW Transport says they will begin shutting down today's train services from 6pm. Blaming last week's rail union industrial action, saying trains need to be moved into position tonight ready for tomorrow morning's morning peak hour.

Buses will replace trains on services that have been cancelled.

"Where trains end earlier on Sunday, a limited bus service will be operating to get you home. Extra late night services will run at a reduced frequency. Don't travel unless you have to after 9pm," a spokesman for Transport NSW said.

There are fears of cancellations tomorrow. Julian Andrews.

"As the train network prepares to go back to the normal timetable for Monday, we're still moving trains around to ensure they're stabled correctly for the Monday morning peak.

"This will mean some train services end earlier than usual on a Sunday afternoon.

"You should plan ahead on the Trip Planner and travel earlier if possible to minimise disruption to your journey."

It comes after The Fair Work Commission ruled that all rail industrial action had to be postponed for six weeks.

However, Leader of the Opposition, Luke Foley told reporters that commuters should expect cancellations tomorrow.

"You have to say that further cancellations of train services are just inevitable," he said.

"The commission can order the train drivers to go to work but there's simply not enough drivers to deliver all of the services on the timetable.

"The government was warned, but they didn't heed the advice of their own experts. The minister introduced a new timetable without the resources to back it up and tomorrow we will see the full effect.

Email from #SydneyTrains CEO to all staff: "You must work as usual tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/4BweytMk3L — Sydney Train User (@SydneyRailUser) January 28, 2018

"People are going back to work, teachers are going back to schools, all the kids are going back to school this week. If there's another meltdown in the system like there was three weeks ago, I shudder to think how many people will be caught up in that."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters that unions "crossed a line" - in a way she had "not seen in a long time".

Ms Berejiklian was scathing of the union's text message poll, which was used to see whether members would accept or decline a new deal put to them yesterday - adding that members only had a short amount of time to respond.

In response to today's Fair Work Commission's ruling, Mr Claassens said it was "disappointing the NSW Government has let it get to this point".

"Of course we will always adhere to Fair Work Commission rulings, but a much quicker resolution to this would be for the Transport Minister to simply come to the table with a fair and reasonable agreement for the workforce," Mr Claassens said.