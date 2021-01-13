Menu
Brock Dwayne Thomas Olver leaves court after pleading guilty to trespassing and unregulated high risk activity, which resulted in train services and power being shut down.
Trains, power cut as man falls onto power lines

Ross Irby
13th Jan 2021 4:36 PM
TRAIN services had to be stopped and power turned off when two Ipswich men triggered an emergency after one fell onto power lines while venturing onto the rail corridor.

An Ipswich court on Wednesday heard services between Ipswich and Rosewood were affected.

Brock Dwayne Thomas Olver, 20, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to trespassing; and carrying out unregulated high-risk activities in the railway corridor at Sadliers Crossing on June 8, 2020.

The court heard that the man who fell on power lines, Lachlan Smith, was fined $400 for his offences when he previously faced court.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said the pair was at the Thomas Street rail station at Sadliers Crossing when they climbed onto the railway bridge.

The court heard one of the offenders became scared and when he began to climb down he slipped and fell onto the power lines.

Olver stayed at the scene with his friend and called Triple-0.

Snr Const. O’Shea said train services to Rosewood were disrupted when the line was shut down and power lines had to be “de-energised”.

Defence lawyer Allana Davies said Olver was hanging out with his friend when they got off the train as one was feeling ill and wanted some “fresh air”.

Ms Davies said the incident had been a traumatic event for Olver.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum sought clarification of the penalty imposed on Smith then fined Olver the same amount of $400.

She noted the consequences to the rail system.

Because of his previous good record and youth, no conviction was recorded.

