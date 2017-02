QUEENSLAND Rail will replace trains with buses after overhead powerlines were damaged at Wulkuraka.

"Buses will replace trains between Rosewood and Ipswich stations this morning," a QR spokesperson said.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and thank them for their patience, as our crews work as quickly and safely as possible to make repairs and get the line up and running again."

Queensland Rail are yet to comment as to when trains will be running again.