Trainer's winning move leads to Oaks victory

DOGWATCH

DAM Slippery, trained at Crestmead by Brett Hazelgrove, is Queensland's pin-up girl after she won the Group 2 Richmond Oaks last Friday night.

Dam Slippery (Dyna Double One-Go Mini Mouse) began brilliantly from box 3 and led all the way in 30.43 holding off the late challenge of local Set To Storm to score by a half length.

After finishing second in her heat to million dollar chase winner Mystic Riot, Hazelgrove set out to take weight off the pintsize bitch who weighs in around 25kg. That was to give her a little more strength at the end of the 530m.

"I was able to strip 0.5kg off her and it proved a winning move,'' Hazelgrove said.

Dam Slippery is owned by Sydney-based Michael Phillips and Gold Coast businessman David Blench, both introduced to Hazelgrove by good mate John Catton.

Catton is president of the Capalaba Greyhound Racing Club.

Dam Slippery has raced 29 times for 14 wins and seven placings. She had already competed at the highest level interstate and ran second in the Group 1 National Futurity at Wentworth Park behind Victorian bitch Circle Of Dreams in early February.

Hazelgrove has brought the bitch back to Queensland for a couple of local starts before heading back to NSW and taking on the best sprinters in the land in the Group 1 Golden Easter Egg series at Wentworth Park during April. The final is to be run on Easter Saturday night.

Dam Slippery will then head home for the Bogie Leigh Qld Futurity series late April and all going well after that prepare for some of the Group riches over the Qld Winter Greyhound Carnival at Albion Park.

Dam Slippery had a big cheer squad of over 200 people last Friday night in Brisbane at the Queensland Greyhound of the Year function at the Ked-ron Wavell Services Club.

The awards ceremony stopped and the race was shown live on the big screens at the function to loud cheering when she hit the front early in the race only to get louder as she crossed the line in first place.

"John Catton, who was at the function, took a video of the attendees watching the race on the big screens,'' Hazelgrove said. "He posted it to social media and it brought a tear to my eyes watching it and I thank everyone for their support for Slippery and I.”

Top award winners

THE Queensland Greyhound of the Year for 2018 was the Victorian Hasten Slowly, trained by former Queenslander Angela Langton.

Under the condition of the award, a greyhound must of had six starts in Queensland for the year. Hasten Slowly won the Group 3 Flying Amy Classic and won the Group 1 Brisbane Cup and was placed in the Group 1 Winter Cup.

The young achiever of the year went to John Hutchinson, the grandson of hall of fame trainer John Reimer.

The women in racing award was a popular winner in Erin Cameron from the Capalaba Greyhound Racing Club for all her work promoting the club via social media.

The Capalaba Greyhound Racing Club were awarded the Top Simbi award, which is given to a greyhound, person or organisation which has created positive media publicity for the industry. They won this for the conversion from a non-TAB club to now becoming a successful well-run TAB club.

Inducted into the Queensland Hall Of Fame were Dr Clem Jones and greyhound Rustic Venture.

Jones was the former Lord Mayor of Brisbane, who was instrumental in starting night greyhound racing at the Gabba in 1972.

Rustic Venture was the first Queensland trained greyhound to win a Melbourne Cup in 1984. Her trainer Peter Denaro was on hand to collect the award.

Valuable meeting in Ipswich

AS part of the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission's (QRIC) engagement program, a series of racing industry meetings are being held across Queensland.

The next meeting will be held at the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club on Wednesday, April 3 at 10am. All greyhound racing participants are welcome to attend.

In attendance will be Mark Ainsworth (Deputy Commissioner), Ali Wade (Director of Licensing and Registration), Martin Lenz (Director of Veterinary Services), Alex Kitching (Chief Greyhound Steward) and Ann-Marie Boyd (Animal Welfare Officer).

Persistence pays off

TUESDAY'S meeting at Ipswich was transferred to a night timeslot from twilight with the excessive heat.

Veteran trainer Lance Waldon was all smiles after Ladylike Grace won her first race at start 73, the greyhound proving there is a race for every hound.

Waldon, who is in his early 80's, showed persistence with the bitch and it finally paid off with her winning a maiden heat in 25.72. She will back up in the maiden final at the twilight program on Tuesday.

In a quirky happening at Ipswich on Tuesday night, the race 8 field finished in racebook order. With box 5 being vacant, they finished 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8.

The ratio of this happening is 8064 to one.

Auction series

THE next feature race series at Ipswich is the Auction Series run over three weeks starting on Saturday, March 30.

The semi finals are on Saturday, April 6, with the grand final on Saturday, April 13.

Best bets

Ipswich races today in the twilight timeslot with 10 races starting at 2.47pm.

Best bet: Race 6 Box 3 - Kimm's Choice for trainer Glen Boody.

Ipswich races again tomorrow night with 10 races from 5.14pm.

Race 3, the maiden final, holds most interest on the program after the heats. Saphoni (box 8 for David Richardson), scorched around the course in 30.24 last week. The other heat winner Amby's Dream (box 5 for Amber Boody) was just as impressive in a slower 30.56.

Best bet: Race 8 Box 4 - She's A Sort for Tony Brett, a 30.48 winner last Saturday night.