Trainer's triple shot at sharing in Ipswich's auction riches

DOGWATCH

TRAINER Kevin Galloway has three genuine chances for the Group 3 Ipswich Auction Final tomorrow night and they all come from the same litter.

The three brothers which Galloway bred were Galway Johann, Galway Ludwig and Rising Beyond. They are by Magic Sprite out of Skie's Size.

"To breed a litter yourself and have three brothers in a Group final is beyond my wildest dreams,'' Galloway said.

Galloway, who resides at Tamborine, has been training greyhounds for more than 40 years. He is yet to taste success in a Group race.

"I've had placings in the Auction series and Vince Curry maiden finals previously but this is my best chance to hopefully get a win,'' he said.

"Galway Johann box 8 is my top pick.

"The draw really suits him. He likes to use a bit of the track and if they leave him alone he gets every chance from the wide alley."

Punters agree with Galloway. When the fixed price market opened on Tuesday, Galway Johann opened $2.90 second favourite. It has firmed over the past couple of days to be $1.55 outright favourite.

Galway Johann goes into the final undefeated in the series with a 30.96 heat win and a 30.64 semi-final win. He has previously won at Ipswich in 30.23 in March.

The other semi-final winner, Shakey Diesel (box 2 for trainer Grant Franklin), clocked the same time 30.64.

On Tuesday he was installed the $2.60 favourite. But with the avalanche of support for Galway Johann, Shakey Diesel has eased to $3.80 in latest markets.

Of his other pair, Galloway is happy with box 3 for Rising Beyond.

"He should race well from there,'' Galloway said.

"I was hoping Galway Ludwig (box 6) would have drawn a bit closer to the inside, but both should be heading for the fence and give the bloke in the eight plenty of racing room."

Galway Johann has raced 24 times for nine wins and six placings.

Galway Ludwig has started 24 times for five wins and and six placings.

Rising Beyond has 16 starts for two wins and eight placings.

The field for the $40,000 to the winner Auction final is: 1 Little Rippa (Merv Page), 2 Shakey Diesel (Grant Franklin), 3 Rising Beyond (Kevin Galloway), 4 Sweet Talking (Jeanette Cauchi), 5 Cool Hand Gus (Serg Livotto), 6 Galway Ludwig (Kevin Galloway), 7 Little Miss Lolly (scratched); 8 Galway Johann (Kevin Galloway). Reserves: 9 Passing Nova (Mick Pearce in Box 7), 10 Molly Madness (Jim Conlon).

Tips: 8 Galway Johann, 2 Shakey Diesel, 6 Galway Ludwig.

Easter information

IPSWICH races today with a 10 race program from 3.28pm (fields page 35).

Best bet is Race 4 Box 1 Kinslee for trainer Greg Deering.

Ipswich will not race on Good Friday but it's business as usual on Easter Saturday night.

There will be no trials on Easter Monday or the following Thursday (Anzac Day).

Pathways Challenge

AFTER the Auction series, the next feature at Ipswich will be the Pathways Challenge for 5th grade greyhounds.

Heats are on Saturday, April 27 with the final on Saturday, May 4.

It's double prizemoney for the final at the Ipswich Showgrounds track.