Trainer's second reward after setback

DOGWATCH

NORTHERN Rivers trained greyhound Spotted Wolf claimed victory in the Group 3 Vince Curry Memorial Final last Saturday night at Ipswich.

For veteran trainer John Clancy, it was his second success in this great race having won with Awesome Attack in 2001.

Spotted Wolf, or Wolfy as he is known around the Clancy kennel, is a son of Fernando Bale and Apache Kitten. Spotted Wolf went through the three-week series undefeated having won his heat in 30.80 and semi-final in 30.59, both out of box one.

He came out of box three in the final and got into second place going out of the home straight behind early leader the Tony Brett trained Exciting Times who Spotted Wolf had beaten in the semi-final a week earlier.

Exciting Times led to the home turn but shifted away from the inside and Wolfy was there to capitalise and railed home to victory in 30.74. The winner scored by 3/4 of a length over Exciting Times with Blue Diva three and a half lengths away third for Ray Burman.

After a fall about a month ago, Clancy has had to rely on support of family and a great mate to help out. His wife Janelle and granddaughter have done the bulk of the work around the kennels at home and mate and part-owner of Spotted Wolf Des Cecil has handled the greyhound at the track throughout the series.

"I'll give him a couple of weeks off and then head to Albion Park to trial in preparation for his novice run and then if he goes ok we will set him for some of the bigger races over the Winter Carnival,'' Clancy said.

The winning trainer believes Wolfy will eventually be better suited as the distances get longer but has no plans to step him up in the immediate future.

Former runner impresses

TWO heats of the John Young Memorial were run on Tuesday at Ipswich.

Heat 1 was taken out by the in-form Never Walk Alone for Casey Dargusch, making it four on the bounce clocking 30.49.

This heat was billed as a clash between Never Walk Alone and the Tony Brett trained Bad Benny, a recent purchase from NSW by Len Antonio.

Never Walk Alone, starting from box seven, was able to carve across and lead Bad Benny who had box one and drew away in the run to the finish to score by two lengths.

Never Walk Alone recently gave Dargusch her first Thursday night training winner.

Casey and husband Alan are formerly from Bundaberg, where Casey was a former president of the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club.

They moved to the south east and now run Golden View, which caters for brood bitches, rearing, whelping, spelling, pre-training, public training, re-education, pups for sale and the main part of the complex - breaking-in.

In heat 2, the Tony Brett trained Regal Recall dominated, scoring by eight and a half lengths in a quicker 30.31. He has now won four races in succession, making it 12 wins from 28 starts after defeating Haigslea Flyer.

The final, to be run on Tuesday at the twilight meeting, is sure to be a great contest between the big three of Never Walk Alone, Bad Benny and Regal Recall.

The box draw will be conducted later today. My tip is Never Walk Alone.

Best bets

RACING at Ipswich today features 10 races from 2.37pm.

My best bet is in Race 8 Box 3 - Queen Werina for trainer Noel Evans.

Racing tomorrow night has 10 races from 5.20pm.

Best bet is Race 8 Box 2 - Oxley One for Glenn Smith.

The on track pick 7 jackpot on Saturday night is worth $8150, if you can select the seven winners in races 4-10.