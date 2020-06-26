Trainer’s remarkable purple patch

DOGWATCH

ALTHOUGH a week in greyhound racing is often a rollercoaster for trainers, Ipswich board member and local trainer Peter O'Reilly has only enjoyed more highs.

His marquee chaser Shakey Diesel took his legacy to the next level in the matter of six days.

The dog lined up a $2.50 favourite to win the Group Three Rockhampton Cup on June 12, coming from midfield to run over the top of them after he had led and been gunned down a week earlier in the heats.

It was a brave performance and one you've come to expect from the chaser who lays it all out each run.

O'Reilly has never hesitated to travel with his dogs for the right race and was rewarded with the dog's first Group Victory.

Six days later, Shakey Diesel sauntered back down the highway and went straight into a loaded Listed Super Sprinters race on June 18. From $2.50 favourite to $101 outsider, all the money was with Group one winners Hooked on Scotch and Oh Mickey.

In retrospect is was incredible the dog went around at $101 in a five-dog field, fresh of a Group Three victory and a multiple time Best 8 winner at the track.

Shakey Diesel didn't care what price he was. When Hooked On Scotch and Oh Mickey found trouble at the first turn, the race was on.

He still had to gun down speed machine Jasper The Jet and had Stinger Noir right on his hammer but he made the race his own grabbing Jasper in the last few strides to grab the listed win at the $101 quote.

The two feature wins rocket the dogs prizemoney to over $150,000.

Having just turned three, he's got plenty left in the tank.

Shakey Diesel is understandably the pin-up boy for the kennel but waiting patiently in the wings is Flying Jet who continues to rack up the wins at just over two years of age.

He missed qualifying for the Rocky Cup final by less than a length and was set to romp in in the consolation finishing a head off the winner in third.

The dog went straight back to work winning the mixed 4/5 520 metres at Ipswich on June 16, before O'Reilly took him on another road trip, this time to Bundaberg on Monday where he came out and won the Free For All over 550 metres.

Just to top it all off, Dark Zorro also scored on the June 16 card taking out the Grade 5 Final to complete a remarkable body of work for the trainer.

Valour Rumble exceeds expectations

TRAINER Jamie McHugh has been racing dogs out of his Logan base for several years.

However, the former Coonamble local from central-west NSW never forgets where he comes from sponsoring the towns greyhound carnival each year and keeping a close eye on participants.

McHugh had sourced Velour Rumble from contacts in the region and trained the bitch early days before sending her back home where she became a 16-time winner on the provincial circuit, predominantly over short sprint trips.

Sensing she had more in her McHugh got the daughter of Collision and Velvet Rumble back in his name and brought her back to Queensland earlier this month.

Her first two runs were only plain never getting a look in from squeeze draws at Albion Park, but it was her first visit back to the 431 metres at Ipswich where she won her Maiden that McHugh would see what he was hoping for and more.

The kennel had two runners in race five on June 16, the heavily fancied Restless Emotion ($1.85) in box one and Velour Rumble ($21) in box two.

McHugh was rapt with the draw thinking Velour Rumble would provide some cover early for Restless Emotion to hunt up the rail and be too strong late.

Velour Rumble Shanghaied out of the boxes giving said cover but the sprinter that had been racing over three hundred metres in NSW just kept on going scoring by four lengths in 25 seconds flat, Restless Emotion in third.

Although the placings were the opposite of what McHugh expected his decision to bring Velour Rumble was vindicated with the run.

The trainer is set to keep her at the track and trip for the immediate future given she hasn't had many 431 metre runs, it's fair to say she won't go up $21 next time out.

Tender Talk rising

THE beautifully bred Tender Talk (Thirty Talks/Bralyn Casey) had been a thorn in the side of trainer Matt Heilbronn.

Repeated injuries and long spells of unplaced runs convinced the trainer if she didn't turn it around this time back from injury he'd call it a day on her career.

Things weren't looking good when the bitch came out and ran seventh in her first run back from a spell but what was about to happen was a feel-good story showing persistence pays in the greyhound game.

With just a maiden win to her name after 23 starts, Tender Talk finally broke her Novice of June 9, followed it up four days later with a Grade 5 win by four lengths and three days after that scored again by the same margin in another Fifth Grade.

Heilbronn finally unlocked the potential he knew the bitch always had and with plenty of grades up her sleeve as long as she can stay healthy watch out.

Clegg celebrates a century

GEORGE Clegg is a jack of all trades. Not only, he is he a full-time practising doctor but as of Saturday night the well-known trainer reached a breeding milestone when Cool Talk won over the 630 metres.

That gave brood bitch Bralyn Casey her 100th winner.

The bitch is best known for producing Clegg's champion chaser Big Bad Bob who accrued an incredible 41 wins and 50 minors over his 136 start career. But it's up and comers like Cool Talk that are ensuring the brand stays strong moving forward.

Clegg has been openly vocal about his expectations around Cool Talk believing with a bit of time and polish she could become a top-notch stayer in Brisbane.

The doctor wants to give her every chance to do just that.

That's why he made the decision to maintain ownership but give the bitch to Darren Russell to train a man who knows better than most how to prepare a Group Class stayer.

Cool Talk's win was impressive on Saturday night but was only in restricted Grade, give Russell some time to put him touch of the bitch and we could see the emergence of a real prospect.