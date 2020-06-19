Trainer’s incredible week of domination

DOGWATCH

DARREN Johnstone and his dogs have been making weekly appearances in this column for the simple fact they just keep winning.

As soon as the trainer can’t be going any better, he churns out another nine-win week extending his lead atop the Ipswich Male trainers’ premiership.

Stitched Up Flo got the run started over the 431 metres last Tuesday.

The bitch, who at one point looked like she wouldn’t make it after a nasty injury at home, recorded her seventh win at start 24, an incredible 30 percent strike rate for a bitch who looked like she’d never race.

Aletheia turned her form around over the 288 metre dash on Wednesday, breaking her maiden at start seven fresh off a month’s spell.

In race eight, the Grade Five final, it was time for new kennel star Federal Morgan to show out again.

After going 24.66 first-up at the track, he backed it up with a 24.81 performance, later in the week the dog went on to qualify for Albion Park’s Listed Thunder final over the 395 metres.

My Sister Dotti perhaps best represents the kennel’s form when she brought up a treble winning the last. Three weeks ago, she’d won one of her 21 starts and has now put three on end.

Another double came on Friday with Stitched Up Flo making it two wins in the week. But the biggest thrill of the day came when Maggie Moo Moo won over the 431 metres on debut.

The win was Johnstone’s first from a litter he’d bred himself. The Fernando Bale/Stay Warm product surprised even her trainer by running fair quicker than any of her trial times.

Good luck finding an Ipswich card without a Darren Johnstone winner.

With nominations continuing to pour in, you could do worse than to back one on kennel form alone.

Double for Anderson

IPSWICH trainer Calum Anderson enjoyed a profitable week with two winners in two different states in two days.

Marseille, a multiple time winner over the 520 metres at Ipswich, has been spending her time in Northern NSW. Marseille was far too good for them over the 520 metres at Lismore on Tuesday for Anderson.

Switch to Wednesday at Ipswich and Little Sticky came up with box one in the first, straight to the lead saluting comfortably in 17.3.

The young trainer is quietly building a strong team with a number of pups set to hit the track soon punters should take note.

Daley’s winning streak

JEMMA Daley is a name to watch in the training ranks.

The former jockey and stable hand has turned her attention to greyhound trainer, sparked by her grandfather Brian Daley who introduced her to the animals as a kid.

Daley always kept an interest in the dogs while she was involved with horses and when injuries became too much her grandfather steered her to veteran trainer Michael Stephenson who has served as a mentor as she got started with three talented pups Hara’s Penny, Hara’s Bacon and Hara’s Bonnie.

The trio are out of a gun litter bred by Tony Glover the Fernando Bale/Hara’s Annie combination producing the likes of Hara’s Clyde for Tony Brett, a Capalaba Cup winner and 30.12 Ipswich dog and Hara’s Panda for Stephenson who competed in last weeks Group three Flying Amy Final at Albion Park.

Daley’s trio are carving out legacies of their own Hara’s Penny in particular has hit her straps the last four times out three wins and a second, two wins coming over the 520 metres at Ipswich.

Hara’s Penny’s most recent effort a sizeable personal best of 30.67 in the Queensland Bred Fifth Grade heats was particularly eye-catching sailing over from box eight and outstaying the city performed Townson beach to the line.

The bitch loves a wide draw and could really challenge a greyhound like Mrs. Sing who won the other heat in 30.55 and is a multiple city winner, the form stacks up well.

Hara’s Bacon’s form has been similarly strong, a win over the 520 at Ipswich three starts ago, backed up by a tougher task over the 600 at Albion park followed by a second at Ipswich.

Daley believes the brother and sister duo are both headed for the 600 metres and possibly beyond, Hara’s Bacon set to make the jump immediately, Hara’s Penny to make the jump when she gets up in grade over the 520 metres.

With just a small team Daley is as committed and enthusiastic as anyone and brings her dogs to the track ready to race.

Apap taps into Velocity Tinto’s potential

ACCOMPLISHED Gatton trainer Tony Apap looks to have pulled the right reign bringing two-year-old Velocity Tinto to Ipswich.

Veltocity Tinto was second behind a smart one first up before a dominant 25.12 display last Tuesday signalling the arrival of the son of Barcia Bale.

Previous to his month-long spell between April and May the dog had only seen the Capalaba straight showing moderate ability placed three times from five outings.

Apap brought the dog to Ipswich after a month on the sidelines where he ran second in a strong form reference race to Frog’s Hollow who has gone on to run well at Albion Park on Thursday night.

There were no Frog’s Hollow’s on his way to breaking his maiden last Tuesday spearing out of box one for a first out first home win.

The dog is owned by Velocity Lodge headed by Steve Williams who has and still does own some of the best greyhounds on the eastern seaboard.

Now he’s knocked over his maiden look for the dog to string a few together at the track and trip.

Chandler’s chaser Paw’s on the Pace

CRAIG Chandler looks to have found a speed machine in Paw It On, who made it two wins from as many outings last Wednesday in a dominant display over the 288 metres.

The son of Dyna Double One was brilliant on debut winning from the red rug in a slick 16.82, but his 16.91 effort second up was arguably much more impressive doing it from the cheap seats in box eight.

Paw It On was $1.60 quote for the Novice and it wasn’t what punters wanted to hear when he was second last out of the boxes.

They needn’t worry. By the point of the corning he’d circled the field and taken over racing clear by six lengths in the straight.

There is only so much a pup with that talent can achieve over the short trip. He’s definitely one for the black book going forward.