Trainers impressed by apprentice jockey’s superb Gatton win

WITH odds stacked against him and jockeys far more experienced, apprentice rider Ty Wheeler has claimed his most memorable victory yet.

Wheeler was “yahooing” before he even crossed the finish post at the Lockyer Valley Turf Club.

The 21-year-old apprentice jockey left metropolitan apprentices in his dust when he claimed the apprentice cup at Gatton this month.

Wheeler, who has only been race riding since July, said he was ecstatic as he crossed the finish line.

“Unlike other races that I’ve won where on the car ride home it hits you, this time as soon as I crossed the line I was ecstatic.

“And to ride against metropolitan apprentices and beat them and on a hose that was not the favourite was a big thing.”

Wheeler rode for Gatton trainer Caroline Allardyce on her four-year-old gelding Redzeb, carrying $19-1 odds.

Apprentice jockey Ty Wheeler has had an impressive start to his career. Photo: Bev Lacey.

Allardyce said the young jockey rode an exceptional race, rating it a 10 out of 10.

“There are quite a few seniors who could not have executed the ride with the patience and timing that Ty exhibited,” she said.

“From analysing the race form, I felt there were four chances in the race.

“The race panned out as expected, the gaps came in the home straight and backmarkers like Redzeb had a genuine chance.”

Allardyce said she used Wheeler for jump out practices in Toowoomba recently, and was keen to see his style on a racehorse.

She had full praise for the apprentice.

“I wanted to see how he sat on a horse, but more importantly, I wanted to see his attitude,” she said.

“For someone who has been riding for such a short time, he impressed me with both seat and attitude. “

Wheeler was fortunately to speak with metropolitan jockey Jimmy Orman, Allardyce’s son, who had previously ridden the horse.

“He talked me through the whole thing and said something along the lines of jump out quiet and ride for luck from the back and see what you’d get,” Wheeler said.

“He said I would need a bit of luck and skill to get through.”

The apprentice’s cup was part of the Lockyer Valley Turf Club’s race meet that honoured previous committee members.