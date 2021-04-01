Trainer to unleash next big hope at Ipswich track

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

STEPHEN Rolph has built a storeyed training career only racing one dog at a time.

It’s quality over quantity for the trainer and he looks to have another potential gem with Horsburgh ready to make a name for himself over the Group Three Ipswich Auction Series beginning on Saturday.

The dog will race fresh over the 500 metres where he could produce something special if his early February win was anything to go by.

“His last win tells you everything you need to know about him, two lengths behind the last dog over the 431 metres at the catching pen and he wins running away from them,’’ Rolph said.

“I know they’re not the best dogs or the quickest time but not many chase that hard and have the ability to match.

“He was always going to be better suited to the 520 metre Auction Series but that run was on the eve of the Sprint Series where I thought he was a good chance. Unfortunately he had a swollen right hind leg but it has let us concentrate on this race.”

“Not having had a start since that win in early February I’m expecting for there to be a little bit of rust there but the goal this week is to run in the first four and give ourselves a chance to improve for the semis and hopefully the final.”

Horsburgh has showed throughout his career he’s only moderately served at the start but given the chance to extend under race conditions Rolph thinks we’ll see the best version yet.

“Box five isn’t ideal for him first up, but if he can navigate that first corner,’’ he said.

“I’m pretty confident he’ll really enjoy running home over the 500 metres.

“He’s had four weeks on the lead, four weeks free galloping and a couple of short trials. We didn’t want to push him any further than that with hopefully three weeks of racing ahead.

“He’s shown me enough in his couple of trials and in the way he’s pulled up to say he’s ready to go, he’s a dog who can switch off away from the track which helps as well.”

Rolph has to be selective when choosing his pups only taking one or two at a time. Horsburgh fit all the criteria.

“When I’m looking for a dog, I like a dam that has good five to 600 metre strength and Serene Star fit the bill,” he said.

“Tony Apap had put her to Surf Lorian which I liked the look of. When I went to buy one, he wasn’t my first pick but so far he looks the most forward of the litter, so it’s worked out well.

“I took him to the auction and said if anyone would pay $8000 for him, I’d sell. The bidding got to $7500, so we bought him back and I’m mighty glad we did, he’s going to earn a lot more than that with his share of luck.”

Evans to exact revenge with Miss Neisha

MISS Neisha surprised almost everyone when she ran over the top of them in The Group Three Vince Curry semi-final at huge odds.

Everyone except her trainer Nathan Evans who knew what she was capable of.

In the end the bitch was rubbed out for a marring offence, but the minor setback wasn’t slowing down Evans who declared the chaser as good as his best ever race bitch Femme Folle leading into Saturday’s Group Three Ipswich Auction Series heats.

“It was a tough pill to swallow when she was rubbed out of the Vince Curry final. She’s got the most beautiful temperament, and something just got under her bonnet that night it would have been a dream to have her in a Group Three final,” Evans lamented.

“Myself and her owner Brendan Halpin took it on the chin though and he was he first to point out the Ipswich Auction Series as a race he’d love to have her back for, from that day it was all systems go to get her right for this Saturday’s heats.

“The plan was to back off for a couple of weeks bring her back to Albion for a couple of runs after her 28 days, trial at Ipswich and then have one race at Ipswich and that’s exactly how it’s played out.”

Miss Neisha comes up with the prized box one in her heat on Saturday where he expects her to advance to next week’s semis but pointed out a raft or wroth challengers when the series comes to the pointy end.

“Extra Malt deserves favouritism on her Albion Park form it’s outstanding, but then you’ve got the likes of Silent Key for Tony Brett, Deck Fifty-Two for Darren Russell, Borneo Bandit and Flaming Rose for Jason and Craig Schmidt, there’s a host of chances,” Evans said.

“Outside of Extra Malt they’re all chasers unproven over the 520 and the way my bitch races she’s going to run the trip easily, I think she can get down around 30.5 with a bit of fitness up her sleeve.”

“It’d be a great redemption story if she was able to come out and win this $40,000 Group Three after missing out on a Group Three final, but with a bitch like Extra Malt standing in your way it’s no going to be easy.”

Miss Neisha’s preparation was topped off with a 30.71 win from box one last Saturday night. Evans was happy with the red again with her new-found box speed.

“When she drew the one last week I knew if she could execute, she’d win, she jumped the best she ever has and got the perfect confidence booster,” he said.

“If you’d asked me last week, I would have liked a wide box because she’s tended to run off a bit on the first turn, but she looks to have really sharpened up mentally and is a lot more professional than a couple of months ago.

“I’ve always watched the best trainers having their dogs peak for the final and if we’re lucky enough to get her through the heats and the semis she’s going to be a force to be reckoned with come finals time.”

Greyhound Tupelo Tommy. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Prado’s pride and joy delivers again

TIM Prado is living out every racing romantic’s dream.

The Brisbane trainer fell in love with the sport through the Greyhound Adoption Program.

Five years after his first pet, he’s graduated to training his first winner, giveaway Tupelo Tommy a winner of two of his last three starts at the Ipswich Showgrounds and Prado couldn’t be prouder.

“I couldn’t believe it when he broke his maiden earlier this month, but now he’s come out and won his Novice on a Saturday night It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Prado said.

“On both occasions everything happened so fast I was putting him in the boxes and next thing you know I was giving him a bear hug in the car on the way home, I’ve never had a feeling like it.

“He’s never going to be a champion but he’s the perfect first dog. I got him as a giveaway and he’s won two races. That’s two more than I expected and what he lacks in ability he makes up for in heart.”

March 9 is a day Prado and wife Hannah will always remember as their pride and joy broke his maiden over the 431 metres at Ipswich.

“I don’t like to think of myself as an emotional person but the day he won his maiden I just melted. Hannah was in the stands crying. I was that delighted with the dog but to know all the work I’d put into him had helped was pretty amazing,” he said.

“It was actually my 30th birthday the day before, so I’d taken a bit of a long weekend and we were just able to soak it all up.

“I’ve always loved racing stories from afar, even though it was a maiden on a Tuesday I knew I was finally a part of one.”

Training had been a slow burn for Prado but he made the most of working from home through COVID restrictions fine tuning Tupelo Tommy for the track.

“I had him for a couple of months with pre-training and he was showing me enough that he was going to make a race dog, which is all I wanted,’’ Prado said.

“And despite a few injuries he’s got stronger and stronger to the point I’ll probably look at a 0–3-win 630 metre race with him at Ipswich next start.

“He’s really taken a liking to the track at Ipswich. I slipped him there the week before he won his maiden. It was the first time he’d seen the place and he went really well.

“He’ll be staying there in the near future.”