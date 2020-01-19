Trainer sued over session that ‘was too much’ for client

A TRIP to the gym turned into a painful experience for a Gold Coast woman, who is suing the gym and a personal trainer over an exercise injury.

Wendy Milkins, 63, claims the back injury she suffered while doing a series of exercises, under the direction of a personal trainer, has affected her ability to work.

The Mudgeeraba woman is suing Goodlife Operations and the personal trainer for $328,323.

Ms Milkins's District Court claim says she was injured during a personal training session at Goodlife Health Club at Robina in December, 2016.

After a short warm-up session, the personal trainer set a series of dead lift exercises for her and while doing the exercises she felt a twinge in her lower back, the claim says.

Ms Milkins, a private hospital ward clerk, claims she immediately reported the twinge to the trainer, who told her to move on to leg pushes.

She claims she was then told to do leg squats on a squat machine, which had a foot platform and weighted pads for each shoulder.

Ms Milkins allegedly told the trainer that increasing the weight was too much for her.

The personal trainer instructed her to complete three sets of the exercise and he increased the weight on the third set, it is alleged.

The claim says during the third set Ms Milkins felt a strain in her back and she stopped performing the exercise.

When she stepped off the machine, her back gave way, she found it difficult to sit or walk and she felt shooting pains down the middle left side of her back, the claim says.

Ms Milkins suffered a lumbar spine injury, sciatica and back pain and had two spinal surgeries.

The gym company and personal trainer are being sued for allegedly failing to ensure there was a safe work practice or safety guidelines in place for the personal training session.

Ms Milkins was allowed to perform exercises that were beyond her experience, fitness level and capability, after she had expressly complained of pain, the claim says.

It is also alleged she was not "spotted'' while performing leg squats.

If the trainer had responded adequately to her protest about the pain she was experiencing she would not have been instructed to use the leg squat machine, the claim says.

Ms Milkins, who had been a ward clerk for more than a decade, was unable to return to work for five months.

She has had to work reduced hours, with her employer allowing her to do different duties and is significantly restricted in doing repetitive bending and lifting, the claim says.

Ms Milkins claims before the incident she had been very active and in excellent health.

Goodlife Operations and the personal trainer are yet to respond to the claim, filed in November.