Trainer sets sights on Regional Origin Challenge

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

TRAINER Paul McIlveen continued his tremendous form on last Saturday night's card with a training double.

Hot young pups Sunshine Delight and I'm The Bill made their mark over the 431 metres.

While the trainer was rapt with their Novice and Fifth Grade wins respectively, he already has his sights set on their next target - the heats of the Regional Origin Challenge on Friday, June 11.

The heats are for dogs with no metro wins to their name looking to qualify for the following Thursday night's $17,800 final at Albion Park.

McIlveen believes both his charges are suited down to the ground.

I'm the Bill has made more of a name for himself to this stage of his career. The son of My Bro Fabio won five of his 11 starts, including Saturday night's 24.91 effort which was the high mark on the night.

Off the back of that victory, McIlveen has taken a flyer at Thursday's Group Two Flying Amy heats at Albion Park with the dog but expects he'll be more suited to the restricted heats.

"If you'd asked me a few weeks ago if I'm the Bill would be in the Flying Amy it probably would have been a firm no but winning at Capalaba in 19.72 and running best of the day at Ipswich last start in 24.91 convinced me he deserved a start,'' he said.

"I know it's very different equating those trips to the Albion Park 520 metres, but both of those runs he stormed to the line, and he's always given us the impression he's going to be a 500 metre dog.

"He's come up with a good draw (2). I'll be hoping to see him make the most of that in the run to the first turn and then we'll see what he's made of against some very good dogs."

Sunshine Delight is a little less experienced with just five starts to his name. But having never finished worse than second, the dog has an old head on his shoulders which was on full display Saturday night.

"I thought it was a tremendously mature run by a young dog,'' McIlveen said.

"They were all over the track at that first turn, so often you see dogs from wide boxes get pushed off the track but for him to duck in between runners was the winning move.

"If you've watched either of his wins you know he's crying out for the 500, running on first start at Bundaberg by eight lengths and hitting the line strong Saturday night.

"He probably doesn't have the explosive early speed of I'm The Bill, but has plenty of versatility up his sleeve, I can't wait until he has a few more starts."

It's a Rush makes Ipswich pit stop

THE Queensland Origin squad is littered with dogs who've been lighting it up at Albion Park lately.

However, there was one notable inclusion who hasn't raced at headquarters since January yet demanded selection in Gerard Bowe's It's a Rush.

The dog spent over two months in NSW, winning races at Wentworth Park and Richmond building a resume that co-trainer Justin Bowe believes is as good as anyone over the period.

"He was racing at a high level down in NSW and coming up against Group level dog's week in week out culminating in the Richmond Derby final and Golden Easter Egg heats, which really gave him the belief he could race with anyone," Bowe said.

Despite his recent travels, It's a Rush's roots are firmly embedded at Ipswich and eight-time winner combined over the four and five hundred metres, the groundwork for his success was laid at the track where he returned in style last Saturday night running 24.97 over the 431.

The dog's class meant he was right in the market for the fifth grade many expecting his superior strength to take him over the top. However, he showed off some new-found box manners as he went straight to the front and rattled away.

In the past, his calling card has always been his run-on ability which was on full display when he recently broke the 550 metre Bundaberg track record. But according to Bowe, it's all about the jump.

If the dog drew a bad box he immediately had his back against the wall now he's a sprinter who's doing it at both ends of his races and the kennel is looking forward to seeing how he goes at his next test the Gunnedah Cup.

"We're on our way down to Gunnedah to trial him ahead of the Gunnedah Cup heats of Sunday, which is the next target we have him pegged for," Bowe said.

"We try to place him where he has the best chance of winning and if that means thinking outside the box and doing a few miles in the car that's no worries.

"There should be two heats Sunday and as long as he trials OK today the way he's going I'd say he's a pretty good chance of doing some damage over their 527-metre circuit."

Bowe said the Origin nod let the kennel know the dogs form wasn't going unnoticed and hoped their alternate route could be a difference maker.

"It was good to see the selectors had looked at dogs like him who've been racing well away from Albion Park for the State of Origin Squad," Bowe said.

"If all goes to plan, we've got a heat and a final down at Gunnedah the next two weeks, and I'd like to think if his form continues to stack up, he'd get some serious consideration for selection.

"He might not have raced at Albion Park for a while, but you only have to look at the dogs he's beaten and mixed it with over the past couple of months to know he'd be up to it."

Keen's comeback a polished performance

AFTER winning his maiden in late April, trainer Brent Kline wasn't afraid to declare Keen the fastest dog he'd ever trained.

The Aston Dee Bee product is doing things on the trial track they're not supposed to do at 17 months old.

Owner Kyle Juracic had naming rights and could think of nothing more suitable than Keen because the dog was ready for anything they threw at him.

This meant getting to the track at the tender age of 18 months. As brilliant as his debut was, his inexperience shone through in his second run when he collided with the rail.

Fortunately for all concerned, the damage was minimal and Kline made the most of the spell watching the dog mature at his own pace.

He returned to the track on May 22 and was serviceable running fourth behind Serena Lawrance's Power Moves, a form line that would stack up well for last week's assignment.

Drawn in box six, he got away well and paired off out in front with Michael Edwards Ebony Keys who looked to be edging him for much of the run until he found another gear in the run home winning in 30.86.

It was a mature performance from the dog at just his fourth race start. Forced to race off the fence the entire trip, he didn't take a backward step and showed he finish is just as damaging as his box speed.

With the dog approaching 20 months, the world is seemingly at Keen's feet.

But for now, Kline is happy to pick through his grades one at a time and win as many races as possible before measuring him against tougher company.

Merchant Navy making waves

SATURDAY night's fourth and fifth grade contest over the 500 metres looked on paper to be a procession for Tony Brett's Group Three Rockhampton Cup and Listed Young Guns Winner Orchestrate.

It may well have been a one-act affair if not for a scratching giving Tony Zammit's talented youngster Merchant Navy a start from box four.

Orchestrate was still a heavy favourite and deservedly so given his resume. However, the challenger threw down the gauntlet at the first turn with the first surprise of the race when he was able to head off the favourite.

Merchant Navy skipped away by a couple of lengths around that first turn and despite a game chase from Orchestrate he held that margin to the line clocking an impressive 30.64 first look track and trip.

The youngster has won six of 12 starts and will test himself against the best in Albion Park's Group Two Flying Amy heats on Thursday.