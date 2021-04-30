Trainer Keen on chaser’s chances

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

THEY weren’t setting the track on fire last Saturday night at the Ipswich Showgrounds and while no-one broke the clock on the damp surface, Brent Kline’s first starter Keen produced the run of the night.

Keen ran 30.95 in a dominant 500 metre debut win and the trainer wasn’t surprised at all.

The dog had been trialling the house down for Kline who was doing his best to push back his first start until he was a little older but Keen said otherwise.

“He’s only 17 months old but I just couldn’t hold him back any longer,’’ Kline said.

“He wanted and was ready to race and that was reflected in what he went out there and did last Saturday night.

“You look at the time (30.95) and the margin (5.5 lengths) and think gee that’s a nice debut but I don’t think that does it justice.

“He was the only dog to break 30 that night, two tenths quicker than the fastest fifth grade and six tenths quicker than the other maiden race.”

“It was a maiden heat so he gets another look in similar company come Saturday.

“He’s drawn wider in the six but I’ll be looking for him to go out there and put 30.6 or better on the board.

“That’s how good he’s going.”

Kline said he knew early he had something out of the ordinary. The pup made some of the trainer’s city winners looks slow.

“First time I gave him a slip from the water tower at Ipswich he went 16.55 and that’s what my city winning bitches Ricolina Girl and Shilo were doing at the height of their careers and he was doing that at 15 months of age, he’s a freak,” Kline laughed.

“I think a lot of people play down how good their young ones are going because anything can happen in a greyhound race. I understand that and don’t want to come across cocky but am also really excited for people to see what this dog can do.

“His run last Saturday has put him on the radar and I think he’ll only build his profile from here.”

Not too many get to the track at 17 months let alone put together a debut like Keen.

Even with his ability, Kline made sure he cleared every hurdle before starting him.

“It’s not often that you’re comfortable starting a 17-month-old pup over the 500 metres at Ipswich on a wet track,’’ he said. “But anyone who knows the way I train understands I’d never put a dog in that situation if he hadn’t shown me, he was ready.

“He’d had a recent 24.87 post to post there before Saturday’s win which told me he was ready, and he went out and took care of business like a professional.

“I was looking for a maiden series to start him off with, but with none in the next few months I couldn’t hold him off any longer and thought the heat/final at Ipswich was the best way to get things rolling.”

Made in America making up for lost time

IT hasn’t been the smoothest of journeys from Greg Stella with Made in America.

The talented three-year-old has missed no less than 15 months of racing from various injuries throughout his career and still managed to win 16 of his 25 starts.

It‘s been a remarkable training effort by Stella who continues to stick with the Zambora Brockie/Lilly Sur Seine product who is out of the same litter as retired stars No Easy Beat and Stinger Noir.

Litter Sister Sequana is still at the top of her game at Albion Park.

Made in America’s latest return came on Tuesday’s card. The dog had been tipped out for a month after finishing sixth in the Capalaba Cup final, but that didn’t deter punters who poured into the dog which jumped at $1.28.

The money was right as the dog lid pinged from the checks off and gone at the first turn. He had every right to get tired late but hit the line full of running to stop the clock at 25 second’s flat.

Remarkably, given all his injury problems, it was the dog’s second fastest time over the 431 trip after a 24.88 effort in January.

He’s not getting any younger approaching four in October but clearly when his body is right, he can mix it with the best sprinters at the track.

If Stella is able to keep him sound for an extended period who knows what he could lower his time to with fitness and continuity on his side.

The run was quicker than that of Best 8 winner Spring Cleo who managed 25.05 later on the card. She could soon find herself with dangerous company.

Bad and Boujee bolsters McIlveen’s purple patch

BEACHMERE trainer Paul McIlveen has been a long-time hobby trainer.

He limits himself to a four-dog maximum and over his career has been happy to see a dog win five races in his career.

That was before April 19 when Bad and Boujee kicked off an incredible run of five wins and a third from six starts. The bitch won at Bundaberg over the 460 metres then stepped up to win over the 630 metres at Ipswich last Saturday night.

McIlveen joked that he was lucky to get five winners in a year let alone within a week. He was rapt to see Bad and Boujee finally get up over more distance something he knew she had been chasing.

The daughter of My Bro Fabio had been running some huge races from back in the field at Ipswich and Albion Park over the 500 metres and finished fourth in the Ipswich Young Guns behind some Group Class dogs. But it took a trip to Bundaberg to finally get her out of Novice grade and into Saturday night’s restricted win 630 metres.

While the step up was a welcome one, the win was some effort from the bitch who had to contend with the 630 for the first time in her career having run over 460 only five days earlier.

Adding even more merit to the run was the damp track. Bad and Boujee trailed Lola Coaster for much of the run before sneaking up on the inside to grab her on the post.

With just three wins to her name, Bad and Boujee is still eligible for another restricted 630 at Ipswich of a Saturday night.

Second up, she would take some beating off her impressive debut.

Cuneo cashes in after long wait

IT had been 114 days since Hide The Cash’s debut at Wauchope on Boxing Day last year.

Mal Cuneo’s bitch took to the track over the 288 metres at Ipswich and it was worth the wait. The now two and a half year old demolished them in 16.87.

There was plenty of money around for the daughter of Unlawful Entry. Word had spread Cuneo had her spot on as she put the race away in the first few strides getting straight to the fence from box eight and extending away.

Given her injury history, expect Cuneo to tread lightly with the bitch over the 288 before considering a step up to the 431.

To rehab a chaser for that length of time, Cuneo knew Hide the Cash had plenty of ability.

After her maiden win, so does everyone else.