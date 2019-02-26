McLean jigger case put on hold

No reason has been given officially for the delay in the hearing of charges against Jarrod McLean. Picture: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

JARROD McLean will not face the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board until late May over four charges relating to the discovery of a jigger at Warrnambool.

Under police investigation following property raids on January 30, McLean has been told his RAD Board hearing has been adjourned.

The case has been set down for an administrative date listing on May 22. The matter is then expected to be heard soon after.

No reason has been given officially for the delay. The Herald Sun understands the possibility of police charges could be a factor.

McLean will eventually answer four charges at the RAD Board.

He is charged with possession of an electronic or electric apparatus capable of affecting the performance of a horse.

He also faces charges of failing to give evidence at a stewards' inquiry and failing to comply with a direction of the stewards.

The Yangery-based trainer will also answer a charge of conduct prejudicial to the image, interests or welfare of racing.

Separately, McLean has applied to Racing Victoria's licensing panel to take over additional stables in Warrnambool following the four-year disqualification of Darren Weir.

The application will be heard on March 18.

Weir was outed after three jiggers were found in the master bedroom of his property at Kennedys Road, Ballarat.

Simultaneous raids in Ballarat and Warrnambool also uncovered an unlicensed firearm and a small quantity of what was believed to be cocaine.

Weir was issued with six charges, but two of them were dropped before he was disqualified until 2023.

Victoria Police is following several lines of inquiry following the stable raids.

Weir, McLean and Tyson Kermond were arrested during the raids, interviewed and released without charge.

Detectives from Sporting Integrity Intelligence are following several lines of inquiry.

They include obtaining "financial advantage by deception" and "engaging in conduct that corrupts or would corrupt a betting outcome of event or event contingency".

Police are also investigating possible "use of corrupt conduct information for betting purposes" and "attempting to commit an indictable offence, namely obtain financial advantage by deception".

McLean was given permission to continue training during a marathon show-cause hearing three weeks ago.

His stable star Trap For Fools ran second in the Group 2 Peter Young Stakes to Avilius last Saturday.

McLean is due to soon take over the training of another ex-WA star, 2016 Railway Stakes winner Scales Of Justice.