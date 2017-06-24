Trainees back DV fundraiser

IPSWICH jobseekers have chipped in a massive $7000 towards a vital shelter for domestic violence victims in a remote Queensland Indigenous community.

Students from the Tivoli Social Enterprises Skilling Queenslanders for Work program staged a breakfast and fundraiser for the Sister House project in Normanton.

Sister House is a former hospital in the gulf town, which several non-government organisations are working towards refurbishing into a shelter for women and children.

Noel Hicks, Winston Wharton and Ted Collins at the Tivoli Social Enterprise fundraiser. David Nielsen

The donation from Ipswich will help fund the completion of kitchen and toilet facilities at the centre, which will initially cater for up to 16 people.

Tivoli Social Enterprises project manager Drew Vallejos said the fundraiser was organised by students taking part in the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program who were building on their event management skills.

Several pieces of art were auctioned off - with the top piece fetching $900 - but the star of the show was a didgeridoo made from scratch by one of the construction students, which sold for $2200.

"We hope the money raised can go some way to finishing off floor and kitchen in the refurbishment," Mr Vallejos said.

"There are still some artworks yet to be sold so we are encouraging Ipswich people to keep supporting the cause."

Brisbane organisation World Hope Network is the major driver of the shelter in Normanton.

World Hope CEO Daniel Zelli said the shelter would also aim to provide vital services to women and children affected by violence or sexual abuse.

UNDER THE HAMMER: Indigenous artwork was auctioned off as part of a fundraiser for an indigenous domestic violence shelter in Normanton. David Nielsen

"We're hoping the renovation will be complete in about a month, then we'll be focussed on getting the building rezoned through council, and then we'll need to fund raise for staff," Mr Zelli said.

"There are huge and complex social needs in that area. It is going to take a bit of time for the community to accept what we are trying to achieve and we've got a lot of work to do."

Sister House aims to have two staff initially, but Mr Zelli said this would hopefully increase as the community began to get behind the idea.

Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Mark Furner said he was committed to the prevention of family violence.

A dinner for four at the Strangers' dining room at Parliament house with Member for Ipswich and Assistant Minister to the Premier, Jennifer Howard, Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden, and Mr Furner, raised $650 to support the refurbishment of Sister House at Normanton at the silent auction.

"Violence is unacceptable, regardless of whether it occurs 2m or 2000km away," Mr Furner said.